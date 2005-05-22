Code locker has figured out it's a giant honeypot for miscreants planning supply chain attacks

GitHub has announced that it will require two factor authentication for users who contribute code on its service.

"The software supply chain starts with the developer," wrote GitHub chief security officer Mike Hanley on the company blog. "Developer accounts are frequent targets for social engineering and account takeover, and protecting developers from these types of attacks is the first and most critical step toward securing the supply chain."

Readers will doubtless recall that attacks on development supply chains have recently proven extremely nasty. Exhibit A: the Russian operatives that slipped malware into SolarWinds' Orion monitoring tool and used it to gain access to over 18,000 companies. GitHub has also had its own problems, such as when access to npm was compromised.

Hence its decision to require 2FA "by the end of 2023" for users who commit code, open or merge pull requests, use Actions, or publish packages. GitHub already offers 2FA, requires contributors of popular packages (including npm) to employ it, and states that 16.5 per cent of active users already employ the technique.