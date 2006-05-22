Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Stung by Three Court Losses, ISPs Stop Fighting California Net Neutrality Law

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 07, @03:01AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the stopped-clock dept.
Digital Liberty

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2022/05/stung-by-3-court-losses-isps-stop-fighting-california-net-neutrality-law/

The broadband industry has abandoned its lawsuit against California's net neutrality law after a series of court rulings went against Internet service providers.

The four broadband lobby groups that sued California "hereby stipulate to the dismissal of this action without prejudice," they wrote in a filing Wednesday in US District Court for the Eastern District of California. The ISP groups are ACA Connects (formerly the American Cable Association), CTIA-The Wireless Association, NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, and USTelecom.

"After losing three times in federal court, the ISPs have finally realized that they can't overturn California's net neutrality law and that they should just stop trying," Stanford Law Professor Barbara van Schewick wrote, calling the development "a historic win for Californians and the open Internet."

Original Submission


«  New Method Detects Deepfake Videos With Up to 99% Accuracy
Stung by Three Court Losses, ISPs Stop Fighting California Net Neutrality Law | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 07, @03:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 07, @03:16AM (#1242926)

    Fuck Spectrum, Fuck AT&T, Fuck Verizon, Fuck Cox.

(1)