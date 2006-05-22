from the cost-plus-contracting-the-spice-must-flow dept.
Piece Falls Off Boeing Starliner as It Trundles Toward Launchpad
That probably wasn't supposed to happen.
Oops!
After years of setbacks, Boeing is finally rolling out its Starliner spacecraft to the launchpad today for its second attempt to rendezvous with the International Space Station.
Doing no favors for the spacecraft's reputation for jankiness, it ran into yet another mishap along the way. While strapped to the back of a large truck, a piece of the capsule's window appeared to pop off, tumbling down to the asphalt, as spotted in footage shared by CBS space news reporter William Harwood.
[....] The procession briefly stopped to check for damage before resuming its journey to Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Boeing later confirmed to Harwood that it was a protective window cover that had fallen off the capsule.
All told, it doesn't sound like a terribly serious issue, but the optics are terrible considering what Boeing has been through with the development of Starliner, its competitor to SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.
Hey, first Starliner spacefright crew... don't worry. I'm sure the rest of the Starliner is made to the high standards that we've come to expect from Boeing.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday May 07, @10:30PM
quick - check the QA logs - did anything similar fall off during any of the testing? If so. this is expected behaviour. Carry on.
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday May 07, @10:46PM
There's an old Space Shuttle legend that circulates in quality systems circles as a cautionary tale against relying on signatures as proof of, well, anything. Seems that when the Shuttle is being serviced on its wheels, there's a large I beam that's placed in the cargo bay to assist in processing. The I beam is held in place by gravity. When it's time to tilt the Shuttle up for attachment to the main tank, they were _supposed_ to remove the I beam first before rotating the vehicle. The potential for expensive damage in the event of a failure to remove said I beam was a well known, well thought out eventuality. To prevent such a thing from ever occurring, 50 (it has been told to me as, explicitly: fifty, I still wonder if that was a creative license on 15, but either way) signatures were required from 50 separate people on various procedural checklists, each assuring that they personally know for certain that the I beam has been removed in preparation for rotation. So, of course, one day all the procedures were processed, all the signatures were verified as present, along with about a million other things, and the Shuttle was rotated, with the I beam in the cargo bay (behind closed cargo bay doors, of course). The predicted expensive damage ensued and weeks of repairs were required, delaying the next launch, etc. etc.
Procedures and signatures alone do not ensure everything that needs to happen, happens. There is a bit of "quality culture" required. Lower level workers need to be confident that they will not be punished for raising relevant issues that might interfere with "high priority" schedule deadlines. Managers need to listen when these issues are raised and handle them appropriately. Sometimes (many times) the fastest way to deliver a working product is to go slow.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.