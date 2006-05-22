Following Google One's VPN and Apple's Private Relay, Microsoft's Edge Secure Network joins the ranks of top tech names offering virtual semi-private networks.

Microsoft Edge browser will be getting a built-in virtual private network soon, as revealed on a Microsoft support page Thursday. To get your monthly 1-GB ration of free VPN service, though, you'll have to sign into Edge with your Microsoft account. The VPN service, powered by Cloudflare, is part of a larger Microsoft security push and is currently still in development. The service has several privacy caveats, however.