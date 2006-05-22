from the please-tell-me-when-I-can-have-my-privacy dept.
Microsoft Edge Is Getting a Built-In VPN:
Following Google One's VPN and Apple's Private Relay, Microsoft's Edge Secure Network joins the ranks of top tech names offering virtual semi-private networks.
Microsoft Edge browser will be getting a built-in virtual private network soon, as revealed on a Microsoft support page Thursday. To get your monthly 1-GB ration of free VPN service, though, you'll have to sign into Edge with your Microsoft account. The VPN service, powered by Cloudflare, is part of a larger Microsoft security push and is currently still in development. The service has several privacy caveats, however.
From the Microsoft announcement:
Note: A Microsoft Edge sign-in is required to track free data usage and access Secure Network every month. All bandwidth data that is required to provide the Microsoft Edge Secure Network service is automatically deleted at the end of the required service window.
The other services mentioned:
Google One
Apple iCloud Private Relay
Having it built into the browser looks appealing, but it isn't obvious that one is permitted to choose the location of their VPN server with these services, which makes them less useful than other VPN solutions. However, are they worth considering if you're spending the afternoon with your laptop at the local coffee shop working on your soon-to-be-famous screenplay?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 08, @02:55AM
With lets encrypt and most things being on https. Why do we need a vpn like this? To hide the ip of sites you go to?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday May 08, @03:31AM
Hey, some people like living on ... fewer choices.