We've all heard about amazing employee perks at certain tech companies. From beer taps to Botox, and pawternity leave to free acupuncture, over the last 20 years or so, companies have spent a lot of time (and money) creating impressive benefits packages to attract top talent

[...] After surviving a global pandemic, we're not as impressed by things like nap pods or free exercise classes. In 2022, we want real, meaningful work benefits that improve our day-to-day lives rather than novelties that generate a bit of publicity.

So, without further ado, here are the top five [sic] benefits that employees want today. Do you agree?