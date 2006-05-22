from the lunatic-fringe-benefits dept.
Keep your rock walls and quirky perks: Employees want actual benefits
We've all heard about amazing employee perks at certain tech companies. From beer taps to Botox, and pawternity leave to free acupuncture, over the last 20 years or so, companies have spent a lot of time (and money) creating impressive benefits packages to attract top talent
[...] After surviving a global pandemic, we're not as impressed by things like nap pods or free exercise classes. In 2022, we want real, meaningful work benefits that improve our day-to-day lives rather than novelties that generate a bit of publicity.
So, without further ado, here are the top five [sic] benefits that employees want today. Do you agree?
A shorter work week
[...] Companies that have implemented this perk are calling it a success.
Unlimited time off
[...] Offering unlimited time off can be a wonderful benefit but it does hinge on a company's overall culture. Staff members need to have autonomy over their work schedule and feel like they are not only encouraged, but expected, to take ample vacation days.
Career Development
[...] The best way for employers to keep top performers is to keep them motivated and interested. We all want a job where we feel valued and challenged. We need to know that we are working towards something and that a promotion (or a raise) is within our reach at all times.
Monetary Bonuses
[...] At the end of the day, employees come to work to get a paycheck. Financial stability and rewards are almost always going to trump those other "fun" benefits.
Ok, well, beer taps would still be pretty awesome.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 08, @12:37PM (1 child)
5. Free hookers and blow
[...] If it's good enough for the CEO, it's good enough for lower level employees.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 08, @01:13PM
Objectifying males, eh? The milking male herd, yes?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 08, @12:57PM
Bottled one's good too. But neither taps nor bottles will convince me to return back in the office, thanks.
I'm good with 10% raise every year of the pandemic, I can pick my favorite brands to stock my home office fridge.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Sunday May 08, @01:10PM
I mean full remote work anywhere in the world. I know of odd situations where companies advertise "full time remote work", but then insist you must be in the same country as the office, or sometimes to live within "commuting distance" of the office, despite never having to actually go there.
If the job is fully remote, why does it matter where the employee is? As long as they work the agreed hours in the agreed time zone, and they do the agreed work, it should not make a difference where they are physically.
People can move to where they would like to live, rather than where they have to live in order to be near the office, and likewise those who like the "digital nomad" lifestyle can indulge, which is a quality of life improvement overall, for me more than financial bonuses or a 4 day work week.
Saying that, overall I agree with the other *four* points listed (I even read TFA, and still only saw 4 points, so no idea what the 5th one may be).