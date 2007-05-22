EchoStar Mobile launches pan-European satellite-based LoRa IoT early adopter programme:
I realise that LoRaWAN is much more popular in Europe than in the USA, and perhaps this is because of the relatively poor LoRa coverage there. Furthermore, LoRa is limited to a few kilometres or perhaps 10s of kilometers in most cases. However, one possible interesting solution is described here - satellite relays.
In a move that the mobile satellite services provider confidently predicts will unlock massive internet of things (IoT) capability across Europe, EchoStar Mobile has unveiled an early adopter programme for the pan-European satellite-based LoRa (long range) IoT service and has released a whitepaper outlining the benefits of massive IoT.
The LoRa Alliance is an open, non-profit association whose members collaborate and share experiences to promote and drive the success of the LoRaWAN standard as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. Described as intrinsically affordable and simple to install, LoRaWAN is designed to bridge terrestrial networks with worldwide satellite connectivity to offer low-power ubiquitous connectivity to fill the gap in IoT use cases using unlicensed frequency bands to transmit data over a far longer range than Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.
[...] A low-power networking protocol, LoRa is regarded as ideal for connecting battery-powered devices; however, until now, its use has been limited to receiving data from immobile devices in areas with terrestrial connectivity. The EchoStar Mobile LoRa solution allows sensors to roam freely in real time while sending and receiving information, making use of the company's licensed S-band spectrum and capacity on the EchoStar XXI geostationary satellite with a LoRa-enabled module that integrates easily into IoT devices. Compatible with terrestrial ISM-band LoRaWAN networks, the module incorporates the compact LR1120 chipset from Semtech, making it portable and capable of roaming anywhere within the satellite footprint, which spans the European continent.
[...] "LoRa connectivity makes up 45% of today's global IoT networks; it's perfect for connecting low-powered 'things', yet its reliance on terrestrial connectivity restricts its usefulness," explained EchoStar Mobile vice-president and general manager Telemaco Melia.