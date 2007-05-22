In a move that the mobile satellite services provider confidently predicts will unlock massive internet of things (IoT) capability across Europe, EchoStar Mobile has unveiled an early adopter programme for the pan-European satellite-based LoRa (long range) IoT service and has released a whitepaper outlining the benefits of massive IoT.

The LoRa Alliance is an open, non-profit association whose members collaborate and share experiences to promote and drive the success of the LoRaWAN standard as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. Described as intrinsically affordable and simple to install, LoRaWAN is designed to bridge terrestrial networks with worldwide satellite connectivity to offer low-power ubiquitous connectivity to fill the gap in IoT use cases using unlicensed frequency bands to transmit data over a far longer range than Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.