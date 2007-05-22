Tor project upgrades network speed performance with new system
The Tor Project has implemented three new algorithms in the latest protocol version (0.4.7.7) to address network congestion and increase browser speeds. The new system, called Congestion Control, promises to eliminate speed limits on the network. The algorithms are designed to minimize packet loss (Tor-Westwood), estimate queue lengths (Tor-Vegas), and estimating bandwidth delays (Tor-NOLA).
Congestion Control "will result in significant performance improvements in Tor, as well as increased utilization of our network capacity," say the maintainers of the project.
[...] . However, for the entire community to benefit from the improvements, exit relay operators will have to upgrade to 0.4.7 of the Tor protocol.
"[...] Because our network is roughly 25% utilized, we expect that throughput may be very high for the first few users who use 0.4.7 on fast circuits with fast 0.4.7 Exits until the point where most clients have upgraded. At that point, a new equilibrium will be reached in terms of throughput and network utilization."
"For this reason, we are holding back on releasing a Tor Browser Stable with congestion control until enough Exits have upgraded to make the experience more uniform. We hope this will happen by May 31st" - the Tor Project
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday May 09, @01:13AM
Last time I tried TOR, over 5 years ago, I found it extremely slow. Adequate for texts, but just too slow for video. It's perfectly safe to use bittorrent, without any VPN or other method to hide your IP address, to download most anything over 5 years old. The MAFIAA puts their resources towards watching for new stuff.