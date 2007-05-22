from the really-really-long-arm-of-the-law dept.
Canada considers adding moon crimes to its Criminal Code:
Canada is working on legislation that would allow legal action against crimes committed on the moon, among other space locations.
A budget bill containing the proposed space law amendment for the moon passed its first reading April 29 in the country's House of Commons. (The Commons is somewhat akin to the U.S. House of Representatives.)
The amendment to Canada's Criminal Code is referenced in Bill C-19's Division 18, under a heading called "Civil Lunar Gateway Agreement Implementation Act." It proposes to include Canadians in space committing an "act or omission" that would be considered an "indictable offence" on Canadian soil.
The moon's surface, the Gateway space station and transportation to or from the Gateway would all fall under the proposed legislation, making Canadians in these locations subject to legal action for alleged crimes.
The 1967 Outer Space Treaty (ratified by more than 100 nations, including Canada) is the dominant player in space law; the International Space Station also has its own intergovernmental agreement that "allows the space station partner states to extend their national jurisdiction in outer space," according to the European Space Agency. (Canada is a minority partner in the ISS through its robotic contributions.)
A McGill University professor in Montreal said in 2019, however, that more amendments will be needed for the new space environment, which is expected to include more types of people in space and more deep-space destinations like the moon or Mars.
"The nature and scope of crimes maybe complex, and a single criminal activity may involve individuals from different countries and possessing multiple nationalities," wrote McGill law professor Ram Jakhu in Lawyer Monthly. (Jakhu was also writing about accusations leveled against NASA astronaut Anne McClain that have since been disproven.)
