The total lunar eclipse will start Sunday, May 15 at 10:27 p.m., according to Mike Narlock, head of Astronomy at Cranbrook Institute of Science. Narlock says the progression to the total lunar eclipse will take a while. The totality portion of the lunar eclipse starts at 11:29 p.m. Sunday and lasts until 12:53 a.m. Monday, May 16.

You'll have to stay up late on a Sunday night to see the eclipse, but it may be worth it.

There are a few things going on with this full moon. First, this month's full moon is called the Flower Moon. It's easy to understand why this moon has that name, with our spring bulbs blooming now.

The full moon is also a super moon. Narlock says a super moon occurs when the position of the moon is at its closest point to Earth. The orbit of the moon around Earth isn't a perfect circle. Narlock says the moon's orbit is more egg-shaped than circular. On May 15, the moon will be in the spot of its orbit where it is closest to Earth.