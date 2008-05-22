Over at ACM.org, Samuel Greengard speculates Elon Musk buying Twitter is more about freedom to control speech:
The press has mostly accepted Musk's statement that the $44-billion acquisition is a "free speech" crusade that will create wonderful online town squares brimming with democratic ideas! It's 1998 naivete revisited. The Internet will bridge the digital divide! It will end oppression and censorship! It's the dawn of a new era for world freedom!
This isn't 1776, or even 1976. No one assembles at a town square to politely share ideas and debate philosophies. The Federal Communications Commission's imperfect but beneficial Fairness Doctrine is now buried deep in history. Today's online world, while delivering an appearance of democratization, has introduced hidden traps and limitations that we can't see.
It's no secret that algorithmic engines run (and rule) the Internet—and Twitter. They amplify, magnify, and even distort ideas. They introduce biases and, too often, they discriminate. They also manipulate our minds—and our thinking.
[...] Make no mistake, there will be a line; actually, lots of lines. What's more, even if Musk somehow accomplishes the seemingly impossible task of ensuring that everyone on the platform is verified, there's no way to guarantee that this will stop abuse—or that there will be any real penalty for the offenders.
[...] Yes, Twitter will wind up with different rules, results and outcomes—and it may be the better or worse for it. Along the way, some people will cheer, and others will jeer. But framing the discussion as a "free speech" issue is entirely disingenuous. This is simply a billionaire attempting to etch his world view into an algorithm—even if he brands himself a swashbuckling digital freedom fighter.
After Musk's Twitter Takeover, an Open-Source Alternative is 'Exploding'
Elon Musk has just bought Twitter
The decentralized social network is having a moment — again:
We may not yet know exactly what Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter means for the platform, but one Twitter alternative is already booming as a result of the news. Mastodon, the open-source social media service which bills itself as the "largest decentralized social network on the internet," has been "exploding" since Musk's acquisition, according to its founder.
"Funnily enough one of the reasons I started looking into the decentralized social media space in 2016, which ultimately led me to go on to create Mastodon, were rumours that Twitter, the platform I'd been a daily user of for years at that point, might get sold to another controversial billionaire," he wrote. "Among, of course, other reasons such as all the terrible product decisions Twitter had been making at that time. And now, it has finally come to pass, and for the same reasons masses of people are coming to Mastodon."
[...] While Mastodon has been in the spotlight as a potentially viable Twitter alternative in the past, it has yet to reach the mainstream. But its current popularity comes at a moment when Twitter is also exploring how it could become an open-sourced protocol — much like Mastodon.
Unlike Twitter, Mastodon is not a single, centralized service. Though the interface looks similar to Twitter — it has a 500-character limit but otherwise will be mostly recognizable to Twitter users — it runs on an open-source protocol. Groups of users are free to create and maintain their own "instances" with their own rules around membership, moderation and other key policies. Users are also able to take their followers with them between instances.
[...] But all that also comes with extra complexity for new users who may not easily understand Mastodon's unique structure or how it works. But those who stick around long enough may see some significant new features. Rochko said that end-to-end encrypted messaging is in the works, as well as "an exciting groups functionality."
Anyone in the community have experience using or recommending it?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by GreatOutdoors on Monday May 09, @02:37PM (2 children)
The left hates it when they lose the ability to force their will upon others. Even when someone does something good for mankind, it is met with skepticism and ridicule.
Yes, I did make a logical argument there. You should post a logical response.
(Score: 2, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Monday May 09, @02:40PM (1 child)
Nah, we just find it amusing that you rant and rave about free speech but every single time you make your own platform you immediately start banning people.
Nobody is coming for Truth Social just like nobody came for 4chan..... Because nobody fucking cares.... And rightwingers know that which is why they're trying to buy a platform before it croaks on it's own from natural causes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 09, @03:09PM
Speech for me but not for thee.
It's a private company, they set the terms of use. Remember that argument?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday May 09, @02:38PM
I agree, but also, I am already so fucking bored with this topic that whatever he ends up doing it's not gonna matter because Twitter will be out to pasture with MySpace by the time it happens.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by RedGreen on Monday May 09, @02:41PM (4 children)
There is free speech there now. The speech they restrict now is the hateful, misleading information that kills people and that is designed to harass groups of people constantly. The lie that Musk is the savior of free speech is just that a lie, he wants his Aryan buddies to have a free run at spewing their garbage without restrictions.
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 09, @02:52PM
[blows ultrasonic dogwhistle] Musk is a Nazi now!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 09, @02:59PM (1 child)
And by "hateful and misleading" you mean true but politically inconvenient [nypost.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 09, @03:06PM
Ok Runaway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 09, @03:02PM
"free speech"
Everything we don't like = hateful, illegal, misleading, misinformation, russian propaganda
Everything we like = truth, fact check, honest, news, "the science", etc
As someone stuck in the middle it has been out there and plain to see.
It took almost a year for the lab leak theory to stop getting your account banned despite the proximity of said labs to the initial outbreak. It was something obvious a kindergardner could see but nope. Can't discuss it. The same for countless other things where they went from "unhinged conspiracy" to "well ok maybe" in about 6 months.
The left has built a new religion with it's own witch trials and the righht has some cult of personality going with trump (who actually picked the worst people, not the best).
Please STOP!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 09, @02:56PM
They created that organization just for Musk. It was created within days of Twitter changing ownership to Musk.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 09, @02:57PM
Musk's ownership of Twitter gives him a greater degree of control over what is freely spoken on Twitter. In a sense, it's Musk's ideas of freedom of speech that is being enhanced most directly, but freedom of speech is not exactly a zero sum game.
When a platform is free to publish fake news, and further: acts as an echo chamber that drowns out fact based statements... that's less free (for facts, at least) than a platform than a platform that puts some controls / perspective on the content that appears in it. Of course, plenty of reporting sources openly state and frequently repeat "and this is a FACT!" without any credible supporting evidence.
We took a boat ride up a redneck creek yesterday - banners of "2020 was rigged" and "Let's Go Brandon!" abounded, and I get the sense that expression of opposing viewpoints in that forum invite vandalism and other forms of suppression. I'm somewhat proud to say that I live most of my life in another echo chamber, most of whose members legitimately don't know: WTF is Brandon?
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 09, @03:06PM
Whoever has the gold makes the rules.
Everyone loves it when it works out in their favor, and hates it when it doesn't.