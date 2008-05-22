Changes made during the past week to Cloudflare's "Browser Integrity Check" used by many web sites result in an infinite redirect loop for many non-mainstream browsers. So far it appears this affects Palemoon, Waterfox, older Firefox, and Firefox developer edition:

https://www.ghacks.net/2022/05/05/fix-pale-moon-browser-not-passing-cloudflares-checking-your-browser-verification/

https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?f=70&t=28227

As it stands, this is effectively blocking a significant portion of the web from these browsers. Attempts to work around this by changing the user agent string do not appear to work. While the specific cause is not yet known, and Cloudflare doesn't appear to have acknowledged the issue, it's suspected that they might be moving to some sort of whitelist of browser signatures. So far, every thread on the issue entered at Cloudflare has been locked:

https://community.cloudflare.com/t/locked-threads-without-a-solution/381829