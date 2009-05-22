from the that's-the-USA-and-Europe-stuffed dept.
COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Significantly Less Effective in People With Severe Obesity:
New research suggests that adults (aged 18 or older) with severe obesity generate a significantly weaker immune response to vaccination compared to those with normal weight. The study was conducted by Professor Volkan Demirhan Yumuk from Istanbul University in Turkey and colleagues and was presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Maastricht, Netherlands (May 4-7).
The study also found that people with severe obesity (BMI of more than 40kg/m2) vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine generated significantly more antibodies than those vaccinated with CoronaVac (inactivated SARS–CoV–2) vaccine, suggesting that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine might be a better choice for this vulnerable population.
Obesity is a disease complicating the course of COVID-19, and the vaccine antibody response in adults with obesity may be compromised. Vaccines against influenza, hepatitis B, and rabies, have shown reduced responses in people with obesity.
To find out more, researchers investigated antibody responses following Pfizer/BioNTech and CoronaVac vaccination in 124 adults (average age 42-63 years) with severe obesity who visited the Obesity Center at Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa, Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty Hospitals, between August and November 2021. They also recruited a control group of 166 normal weight adults (BMI less than 25kg/m2, average age 39-47 years) who were visiting the Cerrahpasa Hospitals Vaccination Unit.
Researchers measured antibody levels in blood samples taken from patients and normal weight controls who had received two doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or CoronaVac vaccine and had their second dose four weeks earlier. The participants were classified by infection history as either previously having COVID-19 or not (confirmed by their antibody profile).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 11, @12:16AM (2 children)
I've often wondered why dose size isn't proportioned to body mass? Kids get lower doses, why shouldn't heavy people get larger doses?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 11, @12:25AM (1 child)
Dosage volume is determined by the clinical trial results.
Do you think they will apply variable mass-dependent dosages in clinical trials when they don't even know what the "medium" dosage should be? With the limited trial subjects? In the expensive and time-consuming clinical trials?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 11, @12:34AM
Thanks, makes sense that dose is driven by time and cost for the trial(s).
Digging my own hole deeper(!): If the clinical trial data is available, maybe there would be enough data to also tease out dose/weight sensitivity and see if it looks significant? If so, then offer two dose sizes for those above and below the median weight.