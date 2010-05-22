Uber CEO vows to be 'hardcore about costs,' slow down hiring in memo to employees:
Uber is going to slow down hiring and reduce its costs in response to "seismic shifts" in the financial markets, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a memo to employees.
[...] Uber is the latest company to commit to a hiring slowdown as the labor market tightens and tech stocks in particular have plunged sharply from their heights at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, also said it would slow down the pace of hiring for mid-level positions.
Uber will now focus on achieving profitability on a free cash flow basis rather than adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, Khosrowshahi said, noting that is what the company's investors now expect.
Uber has long been criticized based on the way it calculates its adjusted profits. The company's definition of EBITDA includes an unusually large list of exclusions and is widely seen as an inaccurate measure of the company's overall profitability. The company's stock price is down more than 40 percent year-to-date.
In an email to staff, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi outlined some new and not-so-new cost saving measures.
[...] The rideshare giant is the latest in a string of other tech companies announcing hiring slow downs or cuts. At the end of April, investing app, Robinhood, laid off 9% of its staff. Then, Netflix laid off multiple recently hired writers for blog endeavor Tudum following a dismal quarterly earnings report. And, last week, Meta announced a hiring freeze for the rest of the year.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Snotnose on Wednesday May 11, @01:13PM (1 child)
So Dara and the other Cxx'ers are taking pay cuts? No?
Then it's business as usual, laying of the people who actually doing the work and not lowering the workload for those who are left.
I think I'm half Spider man and half Batman. Because I have no powers and no money.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Wednesday May 11, @01:23PM
Like in the old joke, "the consultant discovered that the problem with their coxed eigth was that there's eight cox and a rower. The recommendation is to inspire the rower to row harder, and if need be, fire the slacker".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 11, @02:10PM
not sure why a service like "uber" needs so many "inbetween" people not doing what the company is supposed to be doing?
i mean people w/ private transport and people w/ stuff that needs transporting download app, register with ...uhm... err... uber-AI computer and we're off to the races.
sure, sure, maybe the super computer needs a hand or two to inspect and install stuff it ordered for itself ... but delamain just needed one pair of meat hands to fix itself and that thing could drive cars too (not just match).