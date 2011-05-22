from the transistor-pressed-against-an-ear dept.
High-performance hysteresis-free perovskite transistors:
Recently, a POSTECH research team led by Professor Yong-Young Noh and Ph.D. candidates Huihui Zhu and Ao Liu (Department of Chemical Engineering), in collaboration with Samsung Display, has developed a p-channel perovskite thin film transistor (TFT) with a threshold voltage of 0 V.
Despite the impressive development of metal halide perovskites in diverse optoelectronics, progress on high-performance transistors employing state-of-the-art perovskite channels has been limited due to ion migration and large organic spacer isolation
In this study, the research team constructed a methylammonium-tin-iodine (MASnI3) semiconductor layer by mixing the halide anions (iodine-bromine-chlorine) to increase the stability of the transistor. The device made using this semiconductor layer showed high performance and excellent stability without hysteresis.
In experiments, the TFTs realized a high hole mobility of 20cm2V-1s-1 and 10 million on/off current ratio, and also reached the threshold voltage of 0 V. A P-channel perovskite transistor with a threshold voltage of 0 V is the first such case in the world. By making the material into a solution, the researchers also enabled the transistors to be printed, lowering their manufacturing cost.
Journal Reference:
Zhu, Huihui, Liu, Ao, Shim, Kyu In, et al. High-performance hysteresis-free perovskite transistors through anion engineering [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-29434-x)
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Puffin on Thursday May 12, @06:19AM (2 children)
Does anyone have any idea what this word means?
Interesting, given recent politics.
(Score: 2) by Kell on Thursday May 12, @07:08AM (1 child)
hysteresis
[ his-tuh-ree-sis ]
noun Physics
1. the lag in response exhibited by a body in reacting to changes in the forces, especially magnetic forces, affecting it. Compare magnetic hysteresis.
2. the phenomenon exhibited by a system, often a ferromagnetic or imperfectly elastic material, in which the reaction of the system to changes is dependent upon its past reactions to change.
Origin of hysteresis
1795–1805; Greek hystérēsis deficiency, state of being behind or late, hence inferior, equivalent to hysterē-, variant stem of hystereîn to come late, lag behind, verbal derivative of hýsteros coming behind + -sis-sis
(From dictionary.com)
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 2) by hopdevil on Thursday May 12, @07:11AM
They mean this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hysteresis#Electronic_circuits [wikipedia.org]