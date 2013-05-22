At its Google IO 2022 event, the company pitched AlloyDB as a new modernization option for users transitioning away from legacy databases.

Google claims that compared with standard PostgreSQL, AlloyDB was more than four times faster for transactional workloads in its performance tests, and up to 100 times faster for analytical queries.

AlloyDB was also two times faster for transactional workloads than Amazon's comparable service, Google claimed in a dig at its cloud hosting rival.

In addition, Google says the service uses the same blocks that power Google services such as YouTube, Search, Maps, and Gmail.

[...] The new service has also maintained full compatibility with PostgreSQL 14 according to Google, the latest version of the open-source database, enabling users to reuse their existing development skills and tools, and migrate existing PostgreSQL applications without code changes