from the open-up-our-merging-hearts dept.
MakerBot and Ultimaker announce plans to merge – TechCrunch:
Desktop 3D printing firms MakerBot and Ultimaker this morning announced plans to merge. The new single company will be backed by NPM Capital and MakerBot-owner Stratasys and co-led by existing CEOs Nadav Goshen and Jürgen von Hollen. Existing offices will also be maintained in both Brooklyn and The Netherlands.
Both firms rode an initial wave of excitement around additive manufacturing 10 to 15 years ago, becoming two of the most prominent players in the desktop 3D printing space. MakerBot was founded in 2008 as an offshoot of the open source RepRap project. In 2013, the company was acquired by industrial 3D printing giant Stratasys. Founded in Utrecht, Netherlands in 2011, Ultimaker's team was similarly formed around attempts to productize the RepRap project.
[...] The newly formed company will spin out from Stratasys, though the parent company will maintain a minority (45.6%) stake. NPM Capital will control the other 54.4%.
[...] Pending regulator approvals, the deal is expected to close in Q2 or Q3.
Are any of our community 3D printer users? What are you experiences? Has it lived up to your expectations? And the question that I'm sure everyone has asked - what have you made?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday May 15, @06:52PM
I have been thinking about getting one eventually but I have not had the need so far as there are Stratasys machines at work that you can use, and they have somewhat seem somewhat superior in product. Also if I couldn't use the once at work the local makerspace have 3D printers to that you get to use if you just pay for the material.
What have I made? Mostly some small boxes, brackets, replacement parts and cases for old computers and computer parts (cartridge cases etc) and such. A few friends printed miniatures and little play-pieces and such to use for various board- and wargames (totally not clones of Warhammer figures etc).