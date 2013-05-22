Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

1,600-Feet Asteroid, Bigger Than Most Buildings, Heading Towards Earth Again

posted by janrinok on Sunday May 15, @09:04AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the it-probably-won't-kill-us-all dept.
News

upstart writes:

1,600-Feet Asteroid, Bigger Than Most Buildings, Heading Towards Earth:

Space scientists have warned that a huge asteroid is heading towards the Earth. According to American space agency NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), which is monitoring it, the giant space rock Asteroid 388945 (2008 TZ3) will make close approach to our planet at 2.48am on May 16.

NASA further said that the asteroid is 1,608 feet wide. In comparison, New York's iconic Empire State building stands at 1,454 feet. It is also bigger than the Eiffel Tower and dwarf the Statue of Liberty too.

The space rock can cause huge damage if it hits the Earth. But space scientists' calculations say it will pass us from a distance of about 2.5 million miles away.

Though it may sound a huge distance, in space terms it is not. And that is why, NASA has flagged this as "close approach".

This is not the first time that Asteroid 388945 has paid us a visit. It passed very close to Earth in May 2020 - at a distance of 1.7 million miles.

Original Submission


«  A First: Scientists Grow Plants in Soil From the Moon
1,600-Feet Asteroid, Bigger Than Most Buildings, Heading Towards Earth Again | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 15, @10:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 15, @10:11AM (#1245079)

    "Bill Gates and the Illuminati got a herd of nigger cattle. WOOOO WE GOTTA HERD OF NIGGER CATTLE WE GOT A HERD OF NIGGER CATTLE. They got a big herd of nigger cattle yippie ki yay we're nigger cattle herders we got a herd of nigger cattle, they are the most docile fucking nigger cattle we got 'em so docile we got this awesome big fucking herd of nigger cattle and they shit and they sit there and they watch TV and they shit ITS THE BEST FUCKING HERD OF NIGGER CATTLE.

    We took away all their guns now they just shit and we watch them and were rich. We are so fucking rich. We have so much fucking money. We got this herd of nigger cattle WOOOOO. We're milking the fucking nigger cattle it's the best thing ever. So that's what the Illuminati got and I got a space alien. So here is my ultimatum: you can live in hell with my nigger cattle OR you can put me in charge of the space alien temple, the third temple. OK? Have fun with your nigger cause I sure as hell ain't gonna fucking suck your jew nigger cock.

    Fuck yourself you think i'm gonna fucking enjoy nigger cattle after I had a fucking space alien are you fucking crazy? I got a fucking space alien of course I'm not gonna fuck, fuck with nigger cattle fuck yourself. You fucking think i... enjoy your FUCKING NIGGER CATTLE YOU GOT THE NIGGER CATTLE YOU GOT THE NIGGER CATTLE YOU GOT THE NIGGER CATTLE GO GO GO GO YOU GOT THE NIGGER CATTLE.

    You got a fucking herd of nigger WOOOO we got'em so docile they just shit all day aint that so great?"

    -- RIP "KING" TERRY A. DAVIS

(1)