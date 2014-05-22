from the for-the-want-of-immunity dept.
Antibiotics can lead to fungal infection because of disruption to the gut's immune system:
Using immune-boosting drugs alongside the antibiotics could reduce the health risks from these complex infections say the researchers.
The life-threatening fungal infection invasive candidiasis is a major complication for hospitalised patients who are given antibiotics to prevent sepsis and other bacterial infections that spread quickly around hospitals (such as C. diff). Fungal infections can be more difficult to treat than bacterial infections, but the underlying factors causing these infections are not well understood.
A team in the University's Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy, in conjunction with researchers at the National Institutes of Health, discovered that antibiotics disrupt the immune system in the intestines, meaning that fungal infections were poorly controlled in that area. Unexpectedly, the team also found that where fungal infections developed, gut bacteria were also able to escape, leading to the additional risk of bacterial infection.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday May 16, @05:30AM
This could be anything from "killing a lot of bacteria leaves more noms for the fungi" to "oops, shit, turns out the bacteria were directly creating an inhospitable environment in the gut."
I am not going to lie: systemic candida infections *terrify* me. Fungi are closer to animals than plants or bacteria, and many of them are becoming resistant to our usual go-to pharmacological weapons, the azole antifungals and the echinocandins. That leaves last-line agents like amphotericin-B, which gets nicknamed "amphoterrible" and "amphoterrorist" for VERY good reasons. If and when anything ever mutates resistance against amphotericin-B, we are *screwed.* My opinion on the matter is that this is as urgent a problem as antibacterial resistance itself.
