from the so-were-there-backdoors-in-old-encryption? dept.
The National Security Agency's cybersecurity chief has claimed that next-generation encryption standards under development in the US will be unbreachable, even by the American government's own spies. The National Security Agency has been involved in parts of the process but insists it has no way of bypassing the new standards.
"There are no backdoors," said Rob Joyce, the NSA's director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency, in an interview. A backdoor enables someone to exploit a deliberate, hidden flaw to break encryption. An encryption algorithm developed by the NSA was dropped as a federal standard in 2014 amid concerns that it contained a backdoor.
The new standards are intended to withstand quantum computing, a developing technology that is expected to be able to solve math problems that today's computers can't. But it's also one that the White House fears could allow the encrypted data that girds the U.S. economy – and national security secrets – to be hacked.
Would you agree with the un-breachable encryption FUD that is being brandied about in this article ? If it is encrypted by humans, it can be decrypted by humans !!
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday May 16, @03:03PM
What else is there to say?
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.