Findings may lead to reconsideration of how we treat acute pain:
Using anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids to relieve pain could increase the chances of developing chronic pain, according to researchers from McGill University and colleagues in Italy. Their research puts into question conventional practices used to alleviate pain. Normal recovery from a painful injury involves inflammation and blocking that inflammation with drugs could lead to harder-to-treat pain.
[...] "In analyzing the genes of people suffering from lower back pain, we observed active changes in genes over time in people whose pain went away. Changes in the blood cells and their activity seemed to be the most important factor, especially in cells called neutrophils," says Luda Diatchenko a Professor in the Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Dentistry, and Canada Excellence Research Chair in Human Pain Genetics.
"Neutrophils dominate the early stages of inflammation and set the stage for repair of tissue damage. Inflammation occurs for a reason, and it looks like it's dangerous to interfere with it," says Professor Mogil, who is also a member of the Alan Edwards Centre for Research on Pain along with Professor Diatchenko.
[...] "Our findings suggest it may be time to reconsider the way we treat acute pain. Luckily pain can be killed in other ways that don't involve interfering with inflammation," says Massimo Allegri, a Physician at the Policlinico of Monza Hospital in Italy and Ensemble Hospitalier de la Cote in Switzerland.
[...] "We discovered that pain resolution is actually an active biological process," says Professor Diatchenko. These findings should be followed up by clinical trials directly comparing anti-inflammatory drugs to other pain killers that relieve aches and pains but don't disrupt inflammation."
Journal Reference:
Marc Parisien et al., Acute inflammatory response via neutrophil activation protects against the development of chronic pain [open], Sci. Trans. Med., 14, 644, 2022
DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.abj9954
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday May 16, @06:11PM
Probably #1 Drug I've had in my life is an "anti inflammatory". Now, if it's only an issue with ones that are meant to be pain relievers, I might not be so bad off.
