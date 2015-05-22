from the stop-making-excuses dept.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Twitter Users React to Elon Musk Putting Buyout Deal 'On Hold':
Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's announcement Friday that he has placed his buyout of Twitter "on hold," many across social media were quick to react to the news.
Breitbart News reported earlier today that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that his deal to purchase Twitter is currently "on hold" while an investigation into the number of bots and spam accounts on Twitter is completed. Twitter claimed in a recent filing that less than five percent of its daily active users were fake or spam accounts, now Musk appears to want to confirm this claim, which is lower than most estimates.
"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said in a tweet. He later added, "Still committed to acquisition."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Monday May 16, @08:34PM (7 children)
Twitter apparently has no real idea how many spam accounts there are. It cannot be that hard to find out, which means they don't *want* to know. Their "sample size" of 100 is laughable.
They've said "under 5%". If it turns out to be 6%, no one will care. If it turns out to be 50%, some people will be seeing the inside of a jail. The SEC is seriously unamused by falsified shareholder reports.
I expect Musk has reason to think the latter and is waiting for the dust to settle. Meanwhile, the rats are scurrying around, wondering how to undig this hole. Later, Musk will likely still buy Twitter, but for half the price.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday May 16, @08:54PM
I do hope he winds up acquiring the platform. He has floated some interesting ideas for it. I signed up for an account when it first started to check it out but never issued even one tweet; if he made it something useful I might try again.
In the meantime Elon is scoring a lot of points against the forces that have used Twitter nefariously. The volume of shrieking coming from legacy media and political groups maps neatly to how threatened they have felt by the turn of events.
The one thing I do hope does not happen with the Twitter saga is that it distracts Elon from his other ventures too much; those are useful for humanity's progress against fossil fuels and in settling other worlds.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 16, @08:58PM (1 child)
I hadn't really thought of that. Could that have been the strategy from the start? Make an offer that's hard to refuse, then expose how corrupt it all is, then make another, much lower offer.
I foresee much weeping, and gnashing of teeth if that's how things go.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday May 16, @09:12PM
Was it his original intention? I'm not sure.
Musk seems more likely to have thought: that's an interesting rock to turn over. No matter what happens, he gains something. Possibly a company, possibly just amusement and free publicity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 16, @09:02PM
I haven't yet convinced myself whether he really wants to buy Twitter at all, or whether this was all just a big spectacle he put on for the spotlight, and this is a nice way for him to walk away from it. It isn't like a lot will change if he does buy it. The people who complain the loudest about being silenced are the ones with the larger followings, and they do a lot of their complaining on Twitter (because they know they significantly lose their voice and platform if they leave Twitter, and it would also take away a plank out of their contrived grievance platform). Unless he is out to kill the platform, he sure won't lift its value driving a lot of users away by letting the unhinged flood the board with lies and conspiracy theories.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 16, @09:06PM
> but for half the price.
As well as pump and dump (see his cryptocurrency purchase history), Elon is also very skilled at getting public funding for his business. See for example, the near-$B from New York State for the Buffalo solar cell (now Tesla) plant.
I wonder if there is an angle to get public funding as part of the Twitter purchase. Perhaps an "investment" by the SEC investigation that lowers the share price would count?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday May 16, @09:11PM
I would be surprised if it was 50%, it would probably be the death of the credibility (if if even has any) if it turned out that half the base was fake/bot/spam accounts. But I'm fairly sure without even knowing that it's a lot more then 5%. Lots of services have similar issues I would gather. They inflate their own subs and amounts by just not having proper accounting instead they just add and never subtract. In some regard it's probably true for all these metrics they use (depending on platform, so accounts, likes, subscribers etc) there is an enormous amount of inflation. Part of the problem I gather is that they never really clean out the dead weight or accounts no longer in use (hoping the user will eventually return?) and the other one is of cause that someone can create an army of accounts to have and to hold and use. After all these services that create and sell twits, likes, subs or whatever are not one person one account operations.
Perhaps a good example are all the people that have a lot of subs on Youtube then the stuff they put out don't have anywhere near the same amount of views. So clearly their subs don't view any longer what is being put out so their active user/sub base is a lot smaller then their lifetime sub base? Yet somehow that doesn't get noted as much.
With Twit you have the army of bots that circlejerk eachother and eachothers posts. Same thing. It seems like a lot of people then like those things and I guess they "trend" so they suck in more and more people that wasn't going to see it otherwise.
That said isn't the current thinking now that Musk is doing this cause he thinks he overpaid for vapor and now wants to pull out or get a discount since the service is a lot or substantially smaller then initially claimed.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 16, @09:18PM
Musk doing due dilligence! Different.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 16, @08:52PM (1 child)
I think that's an interesting political attack strategy. Certainly 5% is FAR too low. They're going to get the SEC involved and all kinds of spotlights on this situation.
How much money does it cost to "appear to be intending to buy something" to make a political statement or otherwise attack a propaganda source? Probably not much.
The thing about organized crime is any individual is powerless to stop it. But what about an individual big enough to buy the whole deal? That could stop it, indeed.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday May 16, @09:22PM
You can't stop corruption and crime by buying it out. Sure, that might work in very niche cases. It can't work wholesale. Sure, lemme just get your signature, and you can have the keys to the kingdom! Then, after the money is transferred to many offshore shell companies. Back to business as usual, except now they're $$$++ richer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 16, @09:11PM
