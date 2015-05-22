Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's announcement Friday that he has placed his buyout of Twitter "on hold," many across social media were quick to react to the news.

Breitbart News reported earlier today that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that his deal to purchase Twitter is currently "on hold" while an investigation into the number of bots and spam accounts on Twitter is completed. Twitter claimed in a recent filing that less than five percent of its daily active users were fake or spam accounts, now Musk appears to want to confirm this claim, which is lower than most estimates.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said in a tweet. He later added, "Still committed to acquisition."