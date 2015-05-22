Stories
New Video Gives First-Person View of What It's Like to be SpinLaunched

posted by hubie on Tuesday May 17, @01:55AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the you-spin-me-right-'round-baby-right-'round dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

SpinLaunch has released onboard footage from its eighth kinetic launch test:

SpinLaunch has released on-board footage from its eighth suborbital flight test, giving us a unique opportunity to imagine what it'd be like to be hurled skyward out of a centrifugal accelerator at more than a thousand miles per hour.

Rockets are big, dangerously explosive, and environmentally hazardous – and there are other ways to get stuff up into orbit. Green Launch, for example, is planning to get satellites into orbit within just 10 minutes, by replacing the first-stage rocket booster with a hydrogen-powered hypersonic impulse launch cannon that can fire a launch vehicle upwards at more than 17 times the speed of sound.

The approach is meant to lower costs for getting materiel into orbit.

