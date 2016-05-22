from the Daneel-Olivaw-will-be-your-driver-today dept.
If they ever hit our roads for real, other drivers need to know exactly what they are:
It will soon become easy for self-driving cars to hide in plain sight. The rooftop lidar sensors that currently mark many of them out are likely to become smaller. Mercedes vehicles with the new, partially automated Drive Pilot system, which carries its lidar sensors behind the car's front grille, are already indistinguishable to the naked eye from ordinary human-operated vehicles.
[...] We could argue that, on principle, humans should know when they are interacting with robots. [...] If self-driving cars on public roads are genuinely being tested, then other road users could be considered subjects in that experiment and should give something like informed consent. Another argument in favor of labeling, this one practical, is that—as with a car operated by a student driver—it is safer to give a wide berth to a vehicle that may not behave like one driven by a well-practiced human.
There are arguments against labeling too. A label could be seen as an abdication of innovators' responsibilities, implying that others should acknowledge and accommodate a self-driving vehicle. And it could be argued that a new label, without a clear shared sense of the technology's limits, would only add confusion to roads that are already replete with distractions.
From a scientific perspective, labels also affect data collection. If a self-driving car is learning to drive and others know this and behave differently, this could taint the data it gathers. [...] "I'm pretty sure that people will challenge them if they are marked by doing really harsh braking in front of a self-driving car or putting themselves in the way," he [Volvo exec] said.
To better understand and manage the deployment of autonomous cars, we need to dispel the myth that computers will drive just like humans, but better. [...]
Until now it has largely been left to self-driving car companies to decide how to advertise themselves. This lack of standardization will create confusion and jeopardize public trust. [...] Clear, standardized labels would be a first step toward acknowledging that we are facing something novel on the road. Even though the technology is still in its infancy, clarity and transparency are well overdue.
Do you now, or do you think you would, behave differently if you are driving in the vicinity of a car that is driving itself? There's at least anecdotal evidence that it happens, and maybe more common than thought?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday May 17, @07:56AM
self-driving cars will be the ones obeying the road rules
OR
they will be the ones stopped for no reason in the middle of an intersection.
or both
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex