Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Micron’s New 3D NAND Flash Could Usher in a Rapid New Generation of SSDs

posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 17, @10:12AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Hardware

upstart writes:

Micron's new 3D NAND flash could usher in a rapid new generation of SSDs:

Micron has revealed it has developed 3D NAND flash with a whopping 232 layers, which will enter full-scale production later this year.

[...] The company has not yet provided performance specs for its 232-layer device, but implied that speeds will exceed those of its current 3D NAND products, paving the way for rapid and capacious new SSDs.

NAND flash is a type of non-volatile memory that features in all kinds of storage devices, from memory cards, USB sticks and portable drives to SSDs for devices and servers.

The general idea behind NAND flash development is to reduce cost per capacity and increase storage density, effectively eliminating the use cases for traditional hard disk drives.

[...] SSDs powered by the new 3D NAND flash are expected to come to market at some point in 2023.

Original Submission


«  It Will Soon be Easy for Self-driving Cars to Hide in Plain Sight. We Shouldn’t Let Them.
Micron’s New 3D NAND Flash Could Usher in a Rapid New Generation of SSDs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 17, @11:03AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 17, @11:03AM (#1245605)

    I'm quite sure all those "whopping 232 layers" will be whopping dog slow in QLC or TLC mode, irrespective of all this empty advertising.

(1)