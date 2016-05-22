Micron has revealed it has developed 3D NAND flash with a whopping 232 layers, which will enter full-scale production later this year.

[...] The company has not yet provided performance specs for its 232-layer device, but implied that speeds will exceed those of its current 3D NAND products, paving the way for rapid and capacious new SSDs.

NAND flash is a type of non-volatile memory that features in all kinds of storage devices, from memory cards, USB sticks and portable drives to SSDs for devices and servers.

The general idea behind NAND flash development is to reduce cost per capacity and increase storage density, effectively eliminating the use cases for traditional hard disk drives.

[...] SSDs powered by the new 3D NAND flash are expected to come to market at some point in 2023.