Nvidia published a security bulletin on May 16, 2022 in which it informs customers about a new software security update for the Nvidia GPU display driver. The update patches security issues in earlier driver versions that can lead to "denial of service, information disclosure, or data tampering".

[...] In this particular case, Nvidia released security updates for Kepler-series graphics adapters that it no longer supports officially with Game Ready Drivers.

The company retired most products belonging to the GTX 600 and GTX 700 Kepler series in 2021. The first Kepler-based video cards were released in 2012 by Nvidia.

"Windows and Linux versions of the drivers are affected according to the security bulletin."

[...] The security bulletin lists a total of ten vulnerabilities in Nvidia GPU display drivers. Most are vulnerabilities in the kernel mode layer on Windows and Linux devices, while some address security issues in the DirectX11 user mode driver on Windows, or a vulnerability in the ECC layer.