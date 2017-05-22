Nanotechnology is a wonderland for physicists. At this small scale, where materials as thin as 100 atoms are studied, totally new and unexpected phenomena are discovered. Here, nature ceases to behave in a way that is predictable by the macroscopic law of physics, unlike what goes on in the world around us or out in the cosmos.

[...] The images showed that the magnetic material the HU researchers were studying only retained magnetism on its edge—in fact only within 10 nanometers of the edge (for reference, a human hair is around 100,000 nanometers). Their results were published in the prestigious journal Nano Letters.

This nano-effect, although very small, could actually have wide applications in our daily lives. "In today's technological race to make every component smaller and more energy-efficient, effort is focused towards small magnets with different shapes," Anahory shared. The new edge magnetism offers the possibility of making long wire magnets only 10 nanometers thick, which could curve into any shape. "It could revolutionize the way we make spintronics devices," added Anahory, referring to the next-generation nano-electronic devices with reduced power consumption and increased memory and processing capabilities.