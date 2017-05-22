from the livin'-on-the-magnetic-edge dept.
Hebrew University Discovers New Magnetic Phenomenon:
Nanotechnology is a wonderland for physicists. At this small scale, where materials as thin as 100 atoms are studied, totally new and unexpected phenomena are discovered. Here, nature ceases to behave in a way that is predictable by the macroscopic law of physics, unlike what goes on in the world around us or out in the cosmos.
[...] The images showed that the magnetic material the HU researchers were studying only retained magnetism on its edge—in fact only within 10 nanometers of the edge (for reference, a human hair is around 100,000 nanometers). Their results were published in the prestigious journal Nano Letters.
This nano-effect, although very small, could actually have wide applications in our daily lives. "In today's technological race to make every component smaller and more energy-efficient, effort is focused towards small magnets with different shapes," Anahory shared. The new edge magnetism offers the possibility of making long wire magnets only 10 nanometers thick, which could curve into any shape. "It could revolutionize the way we make spintronics devices," added Anahory, referring to the next-generation nano-electronic devices with reduced power consumption and increased memory and processing capabilities.
Journal Reference: Interior and Edge Magnetization in Thin Exfoliated CrGeTe3 Films. Avia Noah, Hen Alpern, Sourabh Singh, Alon Gutfreund, Gilad Zisman, Tomer D. Feld, Atzmon Vakahi, Sergei Remennik, Yossi Paltiel, Martin Emile Huber, Victor Barrena, Hermann Suderow, Hadar Steinberg, Oded Millo, and Yonathan Anahory, Nano Letters
DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.1c04665
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday May 18, @05:20PM
TFA describes an interesting observation and discovery.
So I did a bit of googling on that. Interesting. [wikipedia.org]
So I would infer (perhaps incorrectly) that this could improve how we could make various things including memory and logic devices. (Jumping down to the "Applications" section of the Wikipedia article on spintronics.)
So tell me more? Maybe there is no more. It reminds me of the late 70s reading BYTE, occasionally seeing advances on the horizon for bigger faster memory and hard drives and faster processors.
I digress . . . Being old and having seen how astonishingly far computers have come since I was young, it is difficult to imagine how much further things might yet go with new discoveries. I have talked with my college roommate about this. He agrees that things in our lifetime had progress much further (bigger memories, storage and faster processors) than we could even have dreamed possible in college. I knew things would get bigger and faster in smaller packages. But really? And the end of CRTs. And paper.
I'm hungry for more than just the raw observation and discovery.
I view the future with more
circumcisioncircumspection.
