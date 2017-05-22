from the sharing-is-caring dept.
Europeans' data shared 376 times daily in advertising sales, report says:
The study, by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), found that the average European user's data is shared 376 times per day.
The figure rises to 747 times daily for US-based users, the report claims.
The revenue from digital adverts is what keeps most internet services free to use.
The ICCL is currently engaged in legal action with the digital ad industry and the Data Protection Commission against what it describes as an epic data breach, arguing that nobody has ever specifically consented to this practice.
It includes information about the device the page is loading on, some details about where that device is, and other information such as previous websites visited and their subject matter.
[...] The report claims that:
- data about US web users' habits are shared in advert sales processes 107 trillion times per year. European users' data is shared 71 billion times
- Germany's individual internet users' data is shared once every minute that they are online, using a calculation based on averages
Tech reporter Parmy Olson, writing for Bloomberg, said: "If the exhaust of our personal data could be seen in the same way pollution can, we'd be surrounded by an almost impenetrable haze that gets thicker the more we interact with our phones."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 18, @02:14PM
I don't care if you know that I posted on SoylentNews or that I'm going to go to Amazon next, because I use an ad blocker and don't see your dumb advertisements.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 18, @02:27PM
Sure adblock/noscript would work to some extend, but in the end the browser is giving the info. Even connecting to some point can give data that they can work with: user-agent, IP address, CSS hacks that reveal data, etc. What we need is some sort of tech that would block these things, masks them, or pollute the send data. But if you look at existing technologies that does some of these things, the web "breaks".