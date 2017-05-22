The study, by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), found that the average European user's data is shared 376 times per day.

The figure rises to 747 times daily for US-based users, the report claims.

The revenue from digital adverts is what keeps most internet services free to use.

The ICCL is currently engaged in legal action with the digital ad industry and the Data Protection Commission against what it describes as an epic data breach, arguing that nobody has ever specifically consented to this practice.

It includes information about the device the page is loading on, some details about where that device is, and other information such as previous websites visited and their subject matter.

[...] The report claims that:

data about US web users' habits are shared in advert sales processes 107 trillion times per year. European users' data is shared 71 billion times

Germany's individual internet users' data is shared once every minute that they are online, using a calculation based on averages

Tech reporter Parmy Olson, writing for Bloomberg, said: "If the exhaust of our personal data could be seen in the same way pollution can, we'd be surrounded by an almost impenetrable haze that gets thicker the more we interact with our phones."