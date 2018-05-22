A backdoor that researchers found hiding inside open source code targeting four German companies was the work of a professional penetration tester. The tester was checking clients' resilience against a new class of attacks that exploit public repositories used by millions of software projects worldwide. But it could have been bad. Very bad.

[...] A few weeks later, a different researcher uncovered evidence that showed that Amazon, Slack, Lyft, Zillow, and other companies had been targeted in attacks that used the same technique. The release of more than 200 malicious packages into the wild indicated the attack Birsan devised appealed to real-world threat actors.

Dependency confusion exploits companies' reliance on open source code available from repositories such as NPM, PyPI, or RubyGems. In some cases, the company software will automatically connect to these sources to retrieve the code libraries required for the application to function. Other times, developers store these so-called dependencies internally. As the name suggests, dependency confusion works by tricking a target into downloading the library from the wrong place—a public source rather than an internal one.

To pull this off, hackers scour JavaScript code, accidentally published internal packages, and other sources to discover the names of internally stored code dependencies by the targeted organization. The hackers then create a malicious dependency and host it on one of the public repositories. By giving the malicious package the same name as the internal one and using a higher version number, some targets will automatically download it and update the software. With that, the hackers have succeeded in infecting the software supply chain the targets rely on and getting the target or its users to run malicious code.