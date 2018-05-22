from the who-do-you-trust? dept.
Backdoor in public repository used new form of attack to target big firms:
A backdoor that researchers found hiding inside open source code targeting four German companies was the work of a professional penetration tester. The tester was checking clients' resilience against a new class of attacks that exploit public repositories used by millions of software projects worldwide. But it could have been bad. Very bad.
[...] A few weeks later, a different researcher uncovered evidence that showed that Amazon, Slack, Lyft, Zillow, and other companies had been targeted in attacks that used the same technique. The release of more than 200 malicious packages into the wild indicated the attack Birsan devised appealed to real-world threat actors.
Dependency confusion exploits companies' reliance on open source code available from repositories such as NPM, PyPI, or RubyGems. In some cases, the company software will automatically connect to these sources to retrieve the code libraries required for the application to function. Other times, developers store these so-called dependencies internally. As the name suggests, dependency confusion works by tricking a target into downloading the library from the wrong place—a public source rather than an internal one.
To pull this off, hackers scour JavaScript code, accidentally published internal packages, and other sources to discover the names of internally stored code dependencies by the targeted organization. The hackers then create a malicious dependency and host it on one of the public repositories. By giving the malicious package the same name as the internal one and using a higher version number, some targets will automatically download it and update the software. With that, the hackers have succeeded in infecting the software supply chain the targets rely on and getting the target or its users to run malicious code.
Previously:
Open-Source Security: It's Too Easy to Upload 'Devastating' Malicious Packages, Warns Google
Dependency Yanked Over Licensing Mishap Breaks Rails Worldwide
More Than 75% of All Vulnerabilities Reside in Indirect Dependencies
Related Stories
More than 75% of all vulnerabilities reside in indirect dependencies:
The vast majority of security vulnerabilities in open-source projects reside in indirect dependencies rather than directly and first-hand loaded components.
"Aggregating the numbers from all ecosystems, we found more than three times as many vulnerabilities in indirect dependencies than we did direct dependencies," Alyssa Miller, Application Security Advocate at Snyk, told ZDNet in an interview discussing Snyk's State of Open Source Security for 2020 study.
The report looked at how vulnerabilities impacted the JavaScript (npm), Ruby (RubyGems), Java (MavenCentral), PHP (Packagist), and Python (PyPI) ecosystems.
Snyk said that 86% of the JavaScript security bugs, 81% of the Ruby bugs, and 74% of the Java ones impacted libraries that were dependencies of the primary components loaded inside a project.
[...] Snyk argues that companies scanning their primary dependencies for security issues without exploring their full dependency tree multiple levels down would release or end up running products that were vulnerable to unforeseen bugs.
So dear Soylentils, how do you track vulnerabilities in libraries that you use in your projects and do you scan beyond direct dependencies?
Previously:
(2020-05-16) Nine in Ten Biz Applications Harbor Out-of-Date, Unsupported, Insecure Open-Source Code, Study Shows
A 15 year old XML file created a stir in the Ruby on Rails world today as it was discovered that freedesktop.org.xml which is GPL 2 licensed was included improperly in the mimemagic project which was MIT licensed. The author accepted this notification as valid, pulled prior versions, and switched licenses but as this was a dependency of Rails it promptly got the attention of programmers worldwide that rely on the Rails gem for their applications.
Since Rails itself is MIT licensed this makes for a difficult day of sorting out licensing options for many people.
Open-source security: It's too easy to upload 'devastating' malicious packages, warns Google:
Google has detailed some of the work done to find malicious code packages that have been sneaked into bigger open-source software projects.
The Package Analysis Project is one of the software supply chain initiatives from the the Linux Foundation's Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) that should help automate the process of identifying malicious packages distributed on popular package repositories, such as npm for JavaScript and PyPl for Python. It runs a dynamic analysis of all packages uploaded to popular open-source repositories. It aims to provide data about common types of malicious packages and inform those working on open-source software supply chain security about how best to improve it.
[...] "Despite open-source software's essential role in all software built today, it's far too easy for bad actors to circulate malicious packages that attack the systems and users running that software."
[...] Attackers distribute malicious packages on npm and PyPl often enough that it's something OpenSSF, which Google is a member of, decided it needed to be addressed.