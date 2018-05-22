Stories
Angry IT Admin Wipes Employer’s Databases, Gets Seven Years in Prison

posted by hubie on Wednesday May 18, @07:19PM
upstart writes:

Angry IT admin wipes employer's databases, gets 7 years in prison:

Han Bing, a former database administrator for Lianjia, a Chinese real-estate brokerage giant, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for logging into corporate systems and deleting the company's data.

Bing allegedly performed the act in June 2018, when he used his administrative privileges and "root" account to access the company's financial system and delete all stored data from two database servers and two application servers.

[...] Surprisingly, Bing had repeatedly informed his employer and supervisors about security gaps in the financial system, even sending emails to other administrators to raise his concerns.

However, he was largely ignored, as the leaders of his department never approved the security project he proposed to run.

This was confirmed by the testimony of the director of ethics at Lianjia, who told the court that Han Bing felt that his organizational proposals weren't valued and often entered arguments with his supervisors.

In a similar case from September 2021, a former New York-based credit union employee avenged her supervisors for firing her by deleting over 21.3GB of documents in a 40-minute attack.

Anyone have stories of any interesting employee departures that they have exprienced?

