from the pokerface dept.
The site Tanya Goodin tells us that Zoom might soon monitor your emotions:
Imagine being on a Zoom call and the person the other end is getting real-time messages from an artificial intelligence (AI) that's analysing your face and indicating when you're bored, annoyed, or even lying. A creepy prospect, but one that sounds slightly far-fetched?
Well, no, this 'emotion AI' is something Zoom is considering building into their product right now, with research currently underway on how they can do that.
Human rights organizations are not happy about it:
More than 25 human and digital rights organisations including the American Civil Liberties Union, Electronic Privacy Information Center and Fight for the Future have sent a letter to Zoom demanding the company end their plans to incorporate these emotion AI features into their software.
"This software is discriminatory, manipulative, potentially dangerous and based on assumptions that all people use the same facial expressions, voice patterns, and body language," wrote the groups in the letter sent on Wednesday to Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom.
But the technology is not restricted to Zoom:
AI-based features for assessing people's emotional states are already showing up in remote classroom platforms like Intel's 'Class' and will be mandatory in new EU vehicles from 2022 to detect driver distraction, signs of drunkenness and road rage. Like it or not these technologies are coming – many of them are here already.
So next time you are facing any camera, better control your facial expression well.