BBC:
The lure of making a quick buck has always attracted young people to invest in risky assets. For Generation Z, it is the volatility - and the decentralised nature - of digital assets such as cryptocurrency and NFTs which appeals. But they are unregulated, meaning there is little investor protection.
"All my friends were talking about [cryptocurrency] so one day I just decided why not just jump in and see if I can make some money," says 20-year-old Paxton See Tow.
All he needed was his phone and trading thousands of dollars' worth of assets was only a click away.
The gamification of trading is cited as a key attractant for Gen Z investors. Is that good, because it draws more people into investing, or dangerous?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @08:19PM
The farther each generation gets from the Great Depression
the dumber they get.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @08:39PM
'tis a bitch to get a direct line into the stock or financial market. it's even worse then trying to connect solar power to the grid :P
anything that allows the 99% to vote directly on the financial markets is a good thing ... and obviously feared by the 1% (which ofc have their multi acre "home" solar connected right-tidely to the grid already).
it seems obvious that anything that involves credit -aka- margin calls should be limited for freshmen. if you haven't burned out after 4 years, got your masters, no debt and some collateral and still think it's a good idea to borrow stuff ...
"robinhood(tm)" is on the right track. the next step would be to go international (anyone anywhere can buy stock anywhere-account). clubbermint bonds and especially corporate bonds (maybe mini-satoshi-fied, bringing down the minimum investment requirment. i mean "hey, why can't we minions also profit from general resource dustruction and waste, eh?")
if you go to the fresh market you don't contact a "dealer" at the entrance and give him the list of stuff you want and money, since everybody without a "badge" or "credentials" isn't allowed in (it REALLY is a communication line w/ router and stuff that links trading houses directly to that ticker board).
no, you walk in look around, check the freshness of the goods, compare prices, hear the life story of the vendor etc etc and pay.
who knows what your designated "dealer" is gonna pull in the mean time, this fish for that fish for this carrot and that salad? sure you're going to get what you put on the list for the cash or else the dealer losses his "credentials" but maybe s/he returns with the items and a big fat tuna for him/herself in the process :P
ofc this is all wishful thinkin' and we're just trying to surf the wake the big players are making ://
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 19, @08:48PM (1 child)
>Is that good, because it draws more people into investing
No, because it's not investing. It's speculating on a power hungry pyramid that will eat itself the minute enough people decide to collectively pull out.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 19, @08:58PM
People who are in won't pull out if they are in a big loss (well, at least most of them, as they gambled with money they couldn't loose). It collapses when the influx of new people dries up.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday May 19, @09:03PM
IMHO, there's a spectrum between investment and gambling. Real estate is mostly an investment, but you're still gambling that a tornado won't rip through town and that the insurance company won't hang you out to dry. You're speculating that the town you buy it in will continue to have a vibrant economy, that you'll be able to rent it and/or sell for a gain.
Crypto, NFT, etc. is closer to a pure gamble. There's no hard asset, no factory taking in raw materials and producing goods for profit, no rent although "staking" comes close; but the underlying proposition is that you're speculating on it continuing to have some cachet, that the next sucker will always be there when it's time to sell.
So the answer for me is "It's dangerous" although it seemed like a rhetorical question.