Netflix Cuts 150 US-based Jobs After Losing Subscribers
BBC:
Netflix has laid off about 150 staff, just a month after the entertainment giant said it was losing subscribers for the first time in a decade.
The redundancies, announced by the streaming service on Tuesday, will mainly affect its US office in California. They account for about 2% of its North American workforce.
Netflix said the job losses were due to the slump in the company's revenue.
The streaming service is battling an exodus of viewers this year.
Is Netflix losing subscribers to increased competition in streaming, to customers cutting costs in hard economic times, or to customer saturation and/or discontent with Netflix's library?
Layoffs at Netflix
The DRM site, Netflix is laying off many employees due to a downturn in revenue. The layoffs will be mostly in the US and account for about 2% of the employees. They are also being sued by investors over excessively optimistic subscription levels. They are also expected to start pushing advertisements into their streams soon, using the suspicious label "ad-tolerant" to describe the target market for ad-burdened streams. The advertisements are likely to arrive towards the end of this year. The official statement blames "password sharing" rather than a dearth of interesting content for the downturn combined with rapidly rising prices.
- Netflix Staffers Voice Frustrations and Fears of Cutbacks Ahead
- Netflix's Big Wake-Up Call: The Power Clash Behind the Crash
- Roku devices are getting an Apple Music app
- Netflix Hit With Shareholder Lawsuit After Disclosing Subscriber Loss
- Netflix May Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan in Q4 2022
- Netflix Considers An Ad-Tier Option At A Lower Price As A Future Plan
- Netflix Tells Employees Ads May Come by the End of 2022
- Netflix with ads reportedly could come by the end of the year
- Netflix is exploring lower-priced, ad-supported plans after years of resisting
- Why a Password-Sharing Crackdown Won't Help Netflix Much
- Streaming TV's Next Battlefront: Free Services Seize Their Moment
- Netflix Tells Employees to "Spend Our Members' Money Wisely" in New Memo
- Netflix is reportedly looking into livestreaming
- Netflix lays off 150 employees amid subscriber decline
- Netflix Lays Off Estimated 150 Staffers in New Round of Layoffs
- Netflix is laying off 150 employees and cutting dozens from its Tudum fansite
- Netflix Lays Off About 150 Employees, 2% of U.S. Workforce, Amid Revenue Slowdown
Netflix has already raised its prices recently while at the same time more rival services have begun adding live streams further cutting into Netflix's market share. Netflix is also known for its legacy of encumbering web browsers, and the operating systems the run in, with DRM.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Friday May 20, @01:07PM (1 child)
Shame for netflix to fail - it is fighting against amazon non-competitive practices (bundling books, video, free delivery +) and embedded content providers (looking at disney). On the other hand they never pushed any stuff I wanted to watch so I never subscribed...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 20, @02:17PM
Yes, all of the above. However, I'd say Netflix is far from failing. I subscribed about 25 years ago and have maintained the basic cheapest tier account continuously since then. Netflix is my version of cable, something to switch on and be entertained by - not a "big event movie viewing experience" most of the time, and as such it has been consistently far less expensive than any commercial filled basic cable subscription, and also cheaper than the softporn relatively ad-free "premium" channels like Showtime, HBO, etc. that charge on top of an already too expensive cable subscription.
My viewing history only goes back to 2007 (is that when streaming started?) and has 4262 entries, my wife's account has 3445. 180 months, call it $20 per month (though it was a bit less, maybe not when adjusted for inflation), that's $3600 - so less than $0.50 per show, and most importantly: on demand, no ads. Most of the time we will sit down and watch a movie on Netflix, but sometimes it's just background noise. Reviewing the viewing history, it looks like about 2/3 of the line items are series, usually binged in the space of a week or so.
If you want to see a particular movie, patronize your local theater - we do that about 2 times a year on average. It's expensive, but it's an entirely different experience.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 20, @01:13PM (1 child)
If you look at the SJW crap like "The Great" that they're spewing out, it's no wonder they're losing subscribers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 20, @01:25PM
Yes, get woke, go broke. Unfortunately, the wokies screw up a lot of people's lives in the process.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 20, @01:54PM
Well duh, people are spending less time indoors than they did in 2020.
A drop in streaming is expected.