Amazon Steps Up Clean Energy Commitment With Two New Solar Farms In Australia

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 21, @04:37AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Phoenix666 writes:

ZDNet:

Amazon has announced that its two Australian-based solar farms are now up and running and delivering clean energy to the Australian grid.

The solar farms, which are based in regional New South Wales -- one in Gunnedah and the other in Suntop -- are expected to generate 392,000 MWh of renewable energy each year, which according to Amazon is equivalent to the annual usage of 63,000 Australian homes.

The company is also building a wind farm in the regional Victorian town of Hawkesdale. Amazon said once it is operational, the wind farm will boost the company's combined yearly renewable energy generation to 717,000 MWh -- or enough to power 115,000 Australian homes.

Does the path to sustainable energy lead through companies like Amazon supplying their own green sources?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 21, @05:21AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 21, @05:21AM (#1246788)

    Indications are that a Teal-Labor minority government would re-introduce some sort of carbon reduction incentives as part of its net zero by 2050 pledge.

    Amazon, as a global citizen abiding by the local laws in which in operates, is just getting ahead of whomever is Prime Minister this evening.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 21, @05:30AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 21, @05:30AM (#1246789)

    I have no interest in this "story."

    Just commenting to applaud phoenix stepping up piling on subs.

    Too bad, they are mostly crap, but I ain't complaing. :)

