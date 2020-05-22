Amazon has announced that its two Australian-based solar farms are now up and running and delivering clean energy to the Australian grid.
The solar farms, which are based in regional New South Wales -- one in Gunnedah and the other in Suntop -- are expected to generate 392,000 MWh of renewable energy each year, which according to Amazon is equivalent to the annual usage of 63,000 Australian homes.
The company is also building a wind farm in the regional Victorian town of Hawkesdale. Amazon said once it is operational, the wind farm will boost the company's combined yearly renewable energy generation to 717,000 MWh -- or enough to power 115,000 Australian homes.
Does the path to sustainable energy lead through companies like Amazon supplying their own green sources?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 21, @05:21AM
Indications are that a Teal-Labor minority government would re-introduce some sort of carbon reduction incentives as part of its net zero by 2050 pledge.
Amazon, as a global citizen abiding by the local laws in which in operates, is just getting ahead of whomever is Prime Minister this evening.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 21, @05:30AM
