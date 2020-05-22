from the ultra-secure dept.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2022/05/new-bluetooth-hack-can-unlock-your-tesla-and-all-kinds-of-other-devices/
When you use your phone to unlock a Tesla, the device and the car use Bluetooth signals to measure their proximity to each other. Move close to the car with the phone in hand, and the door automatically unlocks. Move away, and it locks. This proximity authentication works on the assumption that the key stored on the phone can only be transmitted when the locked device is within Bluetooth range.
Now, a researcher has devised a hack that allows him to unlock millions of Teslas—and countless other devices—even when the authenticating phone or key fob is hundreds of yards or miles away. The hack, which exploits weaknesses in the Bluetooth Low Energy standard adhered to by thousands of device makers, can be used to unlock doors, open and operate vehicles, and gain unauthorized access to a host of laptops and other security-sensitive devices.
This class of hack is known as a relay attack, a close cousin of the person-in-the-middle attack. In its simplest form, a relay attack requires two attackers.
Here's a simplified attack diagram, taken from the above-linked Wikipedia article, followed by a video demonstration of Khan unlocking a Tesla and driving away with it, even though the authorized phone isn't anywhere nearby.
(Score: 1) by Ironrose on Sunday May 22, @09:46AM
If only they could hack, and connect to, my Bluetooth mouse. Regular Bluetooth is kind of hit or miss. Would be nice to have some shady types that could make it work to specs.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 22, @10:03AM
This is not a new attack, relay attacks on key fobs are old technology. Here is a paper from 2010: https://eprint.iacr.org/2010/332.pdf [iacr.org]
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday May 22, @10:30AM
This approach can be performed on any kind of active RFID mechanism, not just Bluetooth.
The fundamental design error of all such kind of identification mechanism is the funny assumption that 1-dimensional space metric defined by signal range (intensity) is somehow magically guaranteed by physical means of transmitter properties, and then re-interpreting such magical guarantee logically as spacetime proximity, then interpreting this proximity as goal satisfaction.
Perceived proximity is a hint, not a guarantee. Taking it as guarantee produces logical flaw in perception/deduction chain. A conscious confirmation needs to be added to the chain at least, a veto on the goal.
In abstract model of hacking, it is generally a domain structure mismatch: an assumption of constraint is unjustifiably transferred from one category of objects to another category.
Weak transfer of constraint.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design