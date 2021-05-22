Stories
Chemical Recycling of Plastic Gets a Boost in 18 US States—but is it Recycling?

posted by janrinok on Sunday May 22, @11:14PM
from the public-relations dept.
hubie writes:

Some state laws allow incentives to turn plastics into fuels as well as other plastics:

In the US, people are asking their elected leaders to reduce plastic pollution.

To that end, environmental advocates are seeking policies to reduce the use of single-use plastics such as beverage bottles and snack bags. They point out that less than 10% of plastic used in the US ends up recycled.

Meanwhile, the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the major trade group for the chemical industry, is offering another plan—policies to promote chemically recycling plastics by breaking them down into molecular building blocks for reuse. [...]

"Policy makers are very interested" in advanced recycling, says Craig Cookson, senior director of plastics sustainability for the ACC. "Their constituents are coming to them and saying they want to see greater amounts and more types of plastics recycled in their communities."

[...] Industry effort to promote the new state laws "is all about public relations," says Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastics, a group that seeks to end single-use plastic pollution through the reduction and reuse of the material. Producers are trying to acknowledge that plastic pollution is a problem while preserving business, she says.

Instead of working to generate less plastic waste, companies are seeking a technical fix that will let them keep producing—and reaping huge profits from—plastic, says Renée Sharp, the strategic adviser for Safer States, an alliance of health and safety advocates that tracks environmental legislation in states.

"We're seeing legislators who think that they're actually doing something that's good for the environment, but they have bought the industry line. They don't really understand what these technologies are," Sharp tells C&EN. Backers of the state bills include Democrats and Republicans alike.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 22, @11:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 22, @11:24PM (#1247118)

    If God wanted us to reduce our plastic consumption, he wouldn't have made it so convenient. You know who does have lower plastic consumption? Communists.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 22, @11:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 22, @11:49PM (#1247121)

    no chem phd here but methinks making plastic from oil is overall a exothermic ...uhm... process. not like exothermic that one could build a rocket to orbit that ejects plastic bottles but exothermic so that the plastic after the reaction is in a lower energy state.
    so i guess recycling plastic requires a chemical or such energy INPUT ... and since most energy is derived from ... oil, why not, instead, exothermically (read: for free) react it to new plastic bottles instead?
    it's not like we're running out of oil. the recent price increase is 'cause "green" and more expensive oil equals less plastic bottles ... not higher drink prices, right?
    well, that's my theory anyway.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 23, @12:01AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 23, @12:01AM (#1247124)

    "The planet will be here for a long, long, LONG time after we’re gone, and it will heal itself, it will cleanse itself, ’cause that’s what it does. It’s a self-correcting system. The air and the water will recover, the earth will be renewed. And if it’s true that plastic is not degradable, well, the planet will simply incorporate plastic into a new paradigm: the earth plus plastic. The earth doesn’t share our prejudice toward plastic. Plastic came out of the earth. The earth probably sees plastic as just another one of its children. Could be the only reason the earth allowed us to be spawned from it in the first place. It wanted plastic for itself. Didn’t know how to make it. Needed us. Could be the answer to our age-old egocentric philosophical question, “Why are we here?”

    Plastic… asshole.” - George Carlin

    "The planet has been through a lot worse than us. Been through earthquakes, volcanoes, plate tectonics, continental drift, solar flares, sun spots, magnetic storms, the magnetic reversal of the poles … hundreds of thousands of years of bombardment by comets and asteroids and meteors, worldwide floods, tidal waves, worldwide fires, erosion, cosmic rays, recurring ice ages … And we think some plastic bags and some aluminum cans are going to make a difference? The planet isn’t going anywhere. WE are!" - George Carlin

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 23, @12:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 23, @12:13AM (#1247127)

      i don't see plastic bottles as pollution. it doesn't intrude on you. unlike burning oil intrudes. plastic bottles can't really hurt you. try selling flowers at a red light crossing the whole day.
      it's just a durable container nobody wants.
      fun "fact"? the chinese emporer and entourage aet from premium porcellain ...errr... stuff. it was used only once then broken thru discard.

