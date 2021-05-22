from the public-relations dept.
Some state laws allow incentives to turn plastics into fuels as well as other plastics:
In the US, people are asking their elected leaders to reduce plastic pollution.
To that end, environmental advocates are seeking policies to reduce the use of single-use plastics such as beverage bottles and snack bags. They point out that less than 10% of plastic used in the US ends up recycled.
Meanwhile, the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the major trade group for the chemical industry, is offering another plan—policies to promote chemically recycling plastics by breaking them down into molecular building blocks for reuse. [...]
"Policy makers are very interested" in advanced recycling, says Craig Cookson, senior director of plastics sustainability for the ACC. "Their constituents are coming to them and saying they want to see greater amounts and more types of plastics recycled in their communities."
[...] Industry effort to promote the new state laws "is all about public relations," says Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastics, a group that seeks to end single-use plastic pollution through the reduction and reuse of the material. Producers are trying to acknowledge that plastic pollution is a problem while preserving business, she says.
Instead of working to generate less plastic waste, companies are seeking a technical fix that will let them keep producing—and reaping huge profits from—plastic, says Renée Sharp, the strategic adviser for Safer States, an alliance of health and safety advocates that tracks environmental legislation in states.
"We're seeing legislators who think that they're actually doing something that's good for the environment, but they have bought the industry line. They don't really understand what these technologies are," Sharp tells C&EN. Backers of the state bills include Democrats and Republicans alike.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 22, @11:24PM
If God wanted us to reduce our plastic consumption, he wouldn't have made it so convenient. You know who does have lower plastic consumption? Communists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 22, @11:49PM
no chem phd here but methinks making plastic from oil is overall a exothermic ...uhm... process. not like exothermic that one could build a rocket to orbit that ejects plastic bottles but exothermic so that the plastic after the reaction is in a lower energy state.
so i guess recycling plastic requires a chemical or such energy INPUT ... and since most energy is derived from ... oil, why not, instead, exothermically (read: for free) react it to new plastic bottles instead?
it's not like we're running out of oil. the recent price increase is 'cause "green" and more expensive oil equals less plastic bottles ... not higher drink prices, right?
well, that's my theory anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 23, @12:01AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 23, @12:13AM
i don't see plastic bottles as pollution. it doesn't intrude on you. unlike burning oil intrudes. plastic bottles can't really hurt you. try selling flowers at a red light crossing the whole day.
it's just a durable container nobody wants.
fun "fact"? the chinese emporer and entourage aet from premium porcellain ...errr... stuff. it was used only once then broken thru discard.