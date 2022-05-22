from the do-not-anger-"retarded-apes" dept.
Melvin Capital, the hedge fund hurt by GameStop, said to wind down:
Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that was pummeled by the GameStop (GME) short squeeze last year, is said to plan to wind down.
Melvin, run by Gabe Plotkin, plans to shut down and return cash to investors, according to media reports from Bloomberg and CNBC. Melvin's assets were $7.8 billion as of the end of last month with the majority in the hedge funds.
The news comes after reports last month that Melvin was going to try to salvage the fund by starting a new fund with the money his investors decided to reinvest, though the plan was nixed after getting negative feedback from investors, according to media reports.
"The past 17 months has been an incredibly trying time for the firm and you, our investors," Plotkin wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg. "I have given everything I could, but more recently that has not been enough to deliver the returns you should expect. I now recognize that I need to step away from managing external capital."
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday May 23, @12:31PM (1 child)
The stated assets are probably not what the hedge fund actually has. It's probably the value of its leveraged positions. Their actual capital might be $500 million or less; hedge funds typically leverage their capital many times to the dollar. Long-Term Capital Management, the hedge fund run by Nobel Prize winning economists and that guy Merriweather from the junk bonds days had leveraged their capital by hundreds of times before the East Asian Financial Crisis caught them out.
If Melvin Capital did have as much capital as the article states they'd surely be able to keep operating. Even if a couple of the pension fund managers and high net worth individuals who invest in hedge funds were threatening to pull their money Melvin Capital itself would likely keep going after firing the CEO.
It's doubtful that the GameStop episode was enough to collapse the fund, as amusing and delicious as that was.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday May 23, @12:32PM
True, but it sure helped.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday May 23, @12:31PM
The GameStop event last year was just regular guys like most of us here deciding that the big boys shouldn't be telling us what we can and cannot do. We were told that we weren't supposed to play with stocks and shares as we were not 'good enough'. Reddit created a Traders discussion and the rest became folk legend. It hurt them when so many people showed that, indeed, we could play with their toys. The likes of Melvin Capital had to break their own rules to prevent the little guys from achieving much more than they did.
It wasn't a temporary victory - as this report indicates. I only hope that Plotkin has lost some of his own money and not just that of the investors who supported him - well, supported him until they didn't any longer.
It probably will not result in any long-term changes to the game, but they might think twice before ignoring the views and opinions of others before they try something similar again.
