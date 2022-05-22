from the so-that's-it dept.
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire:
[...] "What ends up happening is the fire is heating the air and that creates buoyancy, which is the scientific term for hot air rises," research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Saturday.
He said because hot air is less dense, it lifts and creates a low-pressure zone that draws surrounding air into the fire in order to fill that area.
When someone stands next to a fire, they essentially create a barrier, or shadow, that blocks the surrounding air from being drawn in, creating another low-pressure zone, Anderson explained.
"And what ends up happening is the hot air that's rising ends up being brought into this vacuum, so it gets pulled toward you," he said. "And with the head at the top of your body, the smoke is drawn into your eyes."
One of my most pressing issues, to be sure!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 23, @03:12PM
So why does cigarette smoke always move towards the non-smoker?
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Monday May 23, @03:26PM
The same thing happens when you fart and try to walk away. You create a low pressure zone and the fart travels with you. The next thing that happens is the people around you create low pressure zones in their wake when they walk away from you. This tends to spread the fart more than if everyone just stood still and gagged as this creates high and low pressure zones in which the 'wind' fills the voids.
In technical terms, they call this, "clearing a room."