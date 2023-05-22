They once lit up summer nights, people read by their luminescence and they've been celebrated by everyone from William Shakespeare to Crowfoot, a 19th-century North American chief.

But glowworms have had their lights dimmed by a cult of tidiness in the countryside, the loss of wild meadows and light pollution.

Now, hundreds of glowworms (Lampyris noctiluca) are being bred in captivity for release in two locations this summer, in an attempt to revive the declining species.

[...] The larvae – a gardener's friend, being voracious predators of snails – take two years to mature, which leaves them susceptible to being destroyed by increasingly intense meadow management, with regular cuts for silage and hay.

[...] "If we get really good at captive breeding and release, schoolchildren can turn these things out into the countryside. Why couldn't this be something you do as a child that has real meaning? They will look at these tiny things they've allowed to twinkle again and say 'we did that'. People need to have these formative experiences if they are to care for the things with whom we share the planet."