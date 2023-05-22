The problems faced by tertiary Apple display supplier BOE appear to have gone from bad to worse, according to a new report. The company is now in danger of losing all orders for the iPhone 14. Too many of the company's displays were failing to pass quality control checks, and BOE reportedly tried to solve this by quietly changing the specs – without telling Apple ...

Chinese display manufacturer BOE was only ever third-placed in Apple's supply chain, behind Samsung and LG, but was still hoping to make as many as 40M OLED screens this year for a range of iPhone models.

BOE hit two problems, however, which put this number in doubt. First, it was struggling to buy enough display driver chips. As we noted previously, these are one of the worst-hit components in the global chip shortage.

Second, BOE was experiencing poor yield rates – the proportion of units that passed quality control.

Yield rates are always a challenge for Apple suppliers, as the company's specs are often tighter than those set by other smartphone makers. Even Samsung Display, which has the most-advanced OLED manufacturing capabilities, has at times had yield rates as low as 60% for iPhone displays.