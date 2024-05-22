from the everything's-free dept.
link: https://news.yahoo.com/mountains-sugar-found-ocean-under-192535826.html
"Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology report that mountains of sugar have been discovered hiding underneath seagrass meadows across the world's oceans."
Seagrass meadows are amongst the top carbon-capturing ecosystems — just one square kilometre of seagrass stores nearly twice as much carbon as forests on land at a rate 35 times faster, according to the Institute.
To better understand these carbon-capturing powerhouses, the scientists conducted a study off the Italian island of Elba where they took samples of seagrass meadows and their surrounding sediments. Their data revealed that sugar concentrations underneath the seagrass were at least 80 times higher than those found in other marine ecosystems.
"To put this into perspective: we estimate that worldwide there are between 0.6 and 1.3 million tons of sugar, mainly in the form of sucrose," stated Manuel Liebeke, a scientist at the Institute, in a press release.
Here's to not packing lunch when climbing a mountain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 25, @03:11AM
If you care about global warming, eat as much sugar as you can to sequester carbon in your body - it's the least you can do.
I personally recommend Count Chocula.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday May 25, @03:41AM
To put 1 million tons of sugar in perspective: global sugar consumption is currently about 174 million tons per year.
Or to put it another way - the entire global reserves of "seagrass sugar" would only satisfy human demand for about two days.