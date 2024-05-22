from the bought-and-sold-over-and-over dept.
Broadcom In Talks To Buy Cloud Computing Firm VMWare - Benzinga:
Broadcom Inc is reportedly in discussions to take over cloud computing company VMWare Inc.
VMWare denied commenting, while a Broadcom representative wasn't available immediately, according to Bloomberg.
Broadcom has been on the lookout for big software acquisition, noted Bloomberg. In 2018, the Hock Tan-led company announced the acquisition of infrastructure technology company CA Technologies for $18.9 billion in cash. The following year it purchased Symantec Corporation's enterprise security business.
Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies Inc, along with Silver Lake are top investors in VMWare, according to Bloomberg.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 25, @05:56AM
AKA Computer Associates, the bottom feeder extortion outfit run by Charles Wang? I was wondering what happened to it. Didn't Wang go to jail?