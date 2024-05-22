Broadcom Inc is reportedly in discussions to take over cloud computing company VMWare Inc.

VMWare denied commenting, while a Broadcom representative wasn't available immediately, according to Bloomberg.

Broadcom has been on the lookout for big software acquisition, noted Bloomberg. In 2018, the Hock Tan-led company announced the acquisition of infrastructure technology company CA Technologies for $18.9 billion in cash. The following year it purchased Symantec Corporation's enterprise security business.

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies Inc, along with Silver Lake are top investors in VMWare, according to Bloomberg.