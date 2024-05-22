For over a decade, scientists have attempted to synthesize a new form of carbon called graphyne with limited success. That endeavor is now at an end, though, thanks to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder.
Graphyne has long been of interest to scientists because of its similarities to the "wonder material" graphene—another form of carbon that is highly valued by industry whose research was even awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010. However, despite decades of work and theorizing, only a few fragments have ever been created before now.
Graphyne is thought to have "unique electron conducting, mechanical and optical properties." They can better explore those possibilities if they can find a way to reliably and affordably synthesize the material.
How long before humans start mining the atmosphere for carbon?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 25, @02:04PM
that would be funny, except that we already know that humans are willing do do a lot of things for various forms of carbon (in the form of coal and oil).
if you think about it, it's kind of ridiculous that we bred roses, tulips, and dogs that can fit in your fucking pocket, but nobody thought to selectively breed trees that absorb carbon at higher rates.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday May 25, @02:33PM (1 child)
You can't effectively mine the atmosphere for carbon. Sure, you can remove carbon from the atmosphere and maybe even turn that into some sort of useful product. It won't be anywhere near competitive to other ways of gathering carbon for a very, very, long time. If ever.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday May 25, @02:40PM
I guess that depends on what exactly you consider “mining”. If you call every way of extracting carbon from the air as mining the air, then actually mining the air for carbon is the oldest form of carbon mining there is: you use the growth of plants to extract the carbon from the air, and then make coal out of the plants.
