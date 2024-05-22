from the around-the-world-in-30-days dept.
We have a glimpse now of NASA's latest vision for its first crewed Mars mission:
The agency released its top objectives for a 30-day, two-person Mars surface mission on Tuesday (May 17) and asked the public to provide feedback on how the planning is going. Submissions were initially due on May 31, but that deadline was recently extended to June 3.
NASA aims to launch astronauts to Mars by the late 2030s or early 2040s. Making that vision a reality will be challenging. Assuming the funding and technology come into play at the right time, for example, the round-trip travel time would still be about 500 days given the distance between Earth and Mars.
[...] "We want to maximize the science so we allow them to drive around before they become conditioned enough to get in the spacesuits, and walk and maximize that science in 30 days," Kurt Vogel, NASA director of space architectures, said in a 30-minute YouTube video accompanying the data release.
The mission plan is in the early stages and could change considerably. But so far, NASA envisions using for a habitat-like spacecraft to ferry crewmembers to the Red Planet, using a hybrid rocket stage (powered by both chemical and electrical propulsion). Four people would make the long journey, with two alighting on the surface, somewhat similar to the model seen in the Apollo program with three astronauts.
Roughly 25 tons of supplies and hardware would be ready and waiting for the crew, delivered by a previous robotic mission. These supplies would include a crew ascent vehicle, already fueled and ready to go for the astronauts to make it off Mars and back into orbit around the planet.
[...] You can view more details about NASA's objectives (there are 50 in all) before submitting your comments on this website, through June 3.
(Score: 2) by datapharmer on Wednesday May 25, @07:32PM
I just hope they pack enough Soylent for the whole trip!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 25, @07:48PM
Any space program has to fit into the at most 8 year window of a single presidential administration, because the next guy is usually from the other party, and he will cancel whatever the previous guy did. Nixon would have canceled Apollo if it hadn't been literally ready to launch on inauguration day.
If politicians had wanted to go to Mars, they could have launched by 1980. It only would have needed an evolutionary upgrade of the Saturn rocket, plus an interplanetary engine for the upper stage that had already been tested [wikipedia.org].