While standard GM [genetic modification] introduces a new, lab-tweaked gene into a organism, gene drive technology goes one stage further. It introduces a gene drive - a lab-created gene that can also automatically replicate itself - that targets and removes a specific natural gene.

[...] Gene drives are created by adding something called Crispr, a programmable DNA sequence, to a gene. This tells it to target the natural version of itself in the DNA of the other parent in the new embryo. The gene drive also contains an enzyme that does the actual cutting.

[...] This process is more effective than standard DNA because as every single offspring has the introduced gene trait it spreads much faster and further.

Yet, campaigners like Liz O'Neill say that the risks of unforeseen consequences, such as the gene drive leading to harmful and unforeseen mutations and knock-on effects, are too high.

"Gene drives are GM on steroids supercharged," she says. "Every concern one would have about the use of any genetic modification is exponentially more worrying when talking about gene drives because of how far and wide they are designed to spread."

However, while the technology has not yet been authorised for use in the wild, there are no bans against continuing laboratory research into it. After serious debate in 2018, the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity ruled that this may continue.