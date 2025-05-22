from the this-can’t-possibly-go-wrong dept.
The sci-fi technology tackling malarial mosquitos:
While standard GM [genetic modification] introduces a new, lab-tweaked gene into a organism, gene drive technology goes one stage further. It introduces a gene drive - a lab-created gene that can also automatically replicate itself - that targets and removes a specific natural gene.
[...] Gene drives are created by adding something called Crispr, a programmable DNA sequence, to a gene. This tells it to target the natural version of itself in the DNA of the other parent in the new embryo. The gene drive also contains an enzyme that does the actual cutting.
[...] This process is more effective than standard DNA because as every single offspring has the introduced gene trait it spreads much faster and further.
Yet, campaigners like Liz O'Neill say that the risks of unforeseen consequences, such as the gene drive leading to harmful and unforeseen mutations and knock-on effects, are too high.
"Gene drives are GM on steroids supercharged," she says. "Every concern one would have about the use of any genetic modification is exponentially more worrying when talking about gene drives because of how far and wide they are designed to spread."
However, while the technology has not yet been authorised for use in the wild, there are no bans against continuing laboratory research into it. After serious debate in 2018, the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity ruled that this may continue.
"Innovative approaches are urgently needed as both the malaria mosquito and the malaria parasite are becoming increasingly resistant to current methods. Gene drive approaches could be part of an integrated approach to combat malaria, complementing existing interventions."
[...] "Given the potential for gene drives to alter entire wild populations and therefore ecosystems, the development of this technology must include robust safeguards and methods of control," he [Kevin Esvelt] says.
Prof Esvelt adds that this technology is being provided by something called "daisy chain". This is where a gene drive is designed to become inert after a few generations. Or halving its spread every generation until it eventually stops.
Using this technology he says it is possible to control and isolate the spread of gene drives.
"A town could release GM organisms with its boundaries to alter the local population [of a particular organism] while minimally affecting the town next door," he says.
Let us take a moment and ponder a bit about this ... let's say approach.
Sci-fi, it said, eh? I too read some sci-fis in my days. I wonder... Hm... What could possibly...
Hm...
The genes are designed to be destructive, and evolution is very good at getting rid of, or at least blocking the effects of, these sorts of genes.
The irrational paranoia around genetic engineering is the flip side of unjustified optimism about its capabilities. Want to make a crop resistant to some disease? You can probably do that. Want to create a magic gene that drives its carrier species to extinction? Not going to happen.