A variety of design flaws make this simple hack possible.

The first is a lack of adequate encryption. A key based on a four-digit PIN is woefully inadequate. [...]

The next major flaw is that, astonishingly, DDL data is never validated against the back-end database to make sure that what's stored on the iPhone matches records maintained by the government department. [...]

The third shortcoming is that using the "pull-to-refresh" function—a cornerstone of the DDL verification scheme intended to ensure the most current information is showing—fails to refresh any of the data stored in the electronic credential. [...]

Fourth, the QR code transmits only the DDL holder's name and status as either over or under the age of 18. [...]

The last flaw the researcher identified was that the app allows the data it stores to be backed up and restored at all. [...]