A litany of security flaws allows forgeries that are easy, quick, and cheap:
In late 2019, the government of New South Wales in Australia rolled out digital driver's licenses. The new licenses allowed people to use their iPhone or Android device to show proof of identity and age during roadside police checks or at bars, stores, hotels, and other venues. ServiceNSW, as the government body is usually referred to, promised it would "provide additional levels of security and protection against identity fraud, compared to the plastic [driver's license]" citizens had used for decades.
Now, 30 months later, security researchers have shown that it's trivial for just about anyone to forge fake identities using the digital driver's licenses, or DDLs. [...]
DDLs require the use of an iOS or Android app to display the personal credentials. Security features that are built-in include things like a dynamic QR code and holograms and watermarks. The data used to generate these things are stored encrypted on the smart device. But there's one little problem:
The technique for overcoming these safeguards is surprisingly simple. The key is the ability to brute-force the PIN that encrypts the data. Since it's only four digits long, there are only 10,000 possible combinations. [...]
From there, it's a matter of using simple brute-force software and standard smartphone and computer functions to extract the file storing the credential, decrypting it, changing the text, re-encrypting it, and copying it back to the device.
With that, the ServiceNSW app will display the fake ID and present it as genuine.
A variety of design flaws make this simple hack possible.
The first is a lack of adequate encryption. A key based on a four-digit PIN is woefully inadequate. [...]
The next major flaw is that, astonishingly, DDL data is never validated against the back-end database to make sure that what's stored on the iPhone matches records maintained by the government department. [...]
The third shortcoming is that using the "pull-to-refresh" function—a cornerstone of the DDL verification scheme intended to ensure the most current information is showing—fails to refresh any of the data stored in the electronic credential. [...]
Fourth, the QR code transmits only the DDL holder's name and status as either over or under the age of 18. [...]
The last flaw the researcher identified was that the app allows the data it stores to be backed up and restored at all. [...]
This video shows how easy it is to decrypt the data stored on the phone.
We seem to be inexorably marching towards a future requiring everyone to carry smartphone-like devices around all the time (with software written by the lowest bidder?).
Luckily, this was brought to you by the same folks (in a roundabout way) that brought you online medical records that are totally more secure than records at the doctors office...
Given the rush of people opting out of the system just before it was released [ieee.org], it was really good to see that all the fuss was in vain, and there was no breaches or inappropriate use of these records.
Oh wait... [zdnet.com]
the main issues with any 'device' relate to the device itself.
1. the current problems with connectivity mean that no device is always connected
2. devices are meant to be easy to use
3. storing a credential on a device requires security.
so...
you have to allow for 'offline' validation.
you have hackable pins/codes
security is compromised by easy hackable codes
give up 'easy to use' or make it that the device only works when 'online'
Offline validation of data blobs signed by a central authority is a solved problem. This can be easy to use, work offline, and be secure.
The government can just sign the license data with their private key, and the validation system can know the public key. Allows for easy offline validation. Maybe use existing certificate and key rotation technology like we use for HTTPS, or just just use PGP: there are plenty of existing standards with freely available implementations that handle this use case just fine.
With QR codes supporting 2953 byte payloads, you should be able to fit a robustly signed name, age, and some basic biometrics (height, eye color etc), and a cryptographic hash of the photo.
I'll concede fitting a decent photo in the QR code data might not work well, but having it as an optional extra if you have more bandwidth (ex: via nfc) could offer some value.
Note that this same setup (QR code and optional ncf: I suspect thats what my US enhanced drivers license) can work on both a classic card and as a phone app. Also the less powerful (no photo) version works fine on printed paper.
This does not have to be heading toward a "future requiring everyone to carry smartphone-like devices around all the time". Its just more of politicians delegating to people who like money instead of people with domain relevant skills, and some selection bias to pick the worst example world wide. Most implementations are better.