from the never-ending-scrolling-web-page dept.
'I don't even remember what I read':
Sometimes when we are reading a good book, it's like we are transported into another world and we stop paying attention to what's around us.
Researchers at the University of Washington wondered if people enter a similar state of dissociation when surfing social media, and if that explains why users might feel out of control after spending so much time on their favorite app.
The team watched how participants interacted with a Twitter-like platform to show that some people are spacing out while they're scrolling. Researchers also designed intervention strategies that social media platforms could use to help people retain more control over their online experiences.
[...] The team designed and built an app called Chirp, which was connected to participants' Twitter accounts. Through Chirp, users' likes and tweets appear on the real social media platform, but researchers can control people's experience, adding new features or quick pop-up surveys.
[...] When internal interventions were activated, participants got a "you're all caught up!" message when they had seen all new tweets. People also had to organize the accounts they followed into lists.
For external interventions, participants had access to a page that displayed their activity on Chirp for the current session. A dialog box also popped up every 20 minutes asking users if they wanted to continue using Chirp.
In general, participants liked the changes to the app's design. The "you're all caught up!" message together with the lists allowed people to focus on what they cared about.
[...] The external interventions generated more mixed reviews.
"If people were dissociating, having a dialog box pop up helped them notice they had been scrolling mindlessly. But when they were using the app with more awareness and intention, they found that same dialog box really annoying," Hiniker said. [...]
"Taking these so-called mindless breaks can be really restorative," Baughan said. "But social media platforms are designed to keep people scrolling. When we are in a dissociative state, we have a diminished sense of agency, which makes us more vulnerable to those designs and we lose track of time. These platforms need to create an end-of-use experience, so that people can have it fit in their day with their time-management goals."
See paper_chirp.pdf [3.1Mb] for more information on Chirp.
The code for Chirp is available on Github.