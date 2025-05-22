Stories
Build your own SoundBlaster - Presenting the Snark Barker

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Do you miss having an original SoundBlaster card? Now you can build your own! Take a look at the Snark Barker on GitHub.

'The Snark Barker is a 100% compatible clone of the famed SB 1.0 "Killer Card" sound card from 1989. It implements all the features, including the digital sound playback and recording, Ad Lib compatible synthesis, the joystick/MIDI port, and the CMS chips (which are actually Philips SAA1099 synthesizer devices).'

