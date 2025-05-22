from the we-have-the-technology dept.
Do you miss having an original SoundBlaster card? Now you can build your own! Take a look at the Snark Barker on GitHub.
'The Snark Barker is a 100% compatible clone of the famed SB 1.0 "Killer Card" sound card from 1989. It implements all the features, including the digital sound playback and recording, Ad Lib compatible synthesis, the joystick/MIDI port, and the CMS chips (which are actually Philips SAA1099 synthesizer devices).'
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 26, @05:25PM (1 child)
You should follow @tubetimeus project tweets
He just finished a clone of an Apple II card for the PC
and a POST card for Microchannel
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Thursday May 26, @05:46PM
So why hadn't you submitted them? You have given us several links, thank you, but a summary would have been better.
We are always looking for new staff in different areas - please volunteer if you have some spare time and wish to help
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 26, @05:28PM
http://tubetime.us/index.php/category/projects/ [tubetime.us]
https://github.com/schlae/snark-barker [github.com]
and
https://github.com/schlae/ [github.com] for all the projects