US Postal Service wants to provide digital ID and collect more biometric data:
In a new report on the role of the US Postal Service (USPS) in identity verification, the Office of the Inspector General for the agency has pushed for it to have an expanded role in the collection of biometric data and the rollout of digital ID.
The report suggests extending the provision of in-person biometric data collection to the 4,800 locations where the USPS already provides a Passport Acceptance Service to the US Department of State. It also notes that the USPS could provide biometric and verification services to other government agencies.
In an example of how the USPS's expanded verification services could be utilized, the report proposes that the USPS could provide online name and address validation to government agencies by providing these agencies with a "confidence level" that a person lives at a specific address. The USPS notes that this confidence level could be generated by querying national databases such as the USPS's Address Management System (AMS), the National Change of Address (NCOA) database, and the USPS's Informed Delivery database.
The report also pushes for the USPS's Informed Delivery service (a service that gives subscribers a digital preview of their incoming mail and currently has 47 million subscribers) to potentially be expanded into a digital ID verification service. Additionally, it suggests legislative reforms that would allow the USPS to provide ID verification and digital ID services to the private sector.
If these legislative reforms are carried out, the report proposes that the USPS' digital ID service could be rolled out as an online single sign-on service for government services and a mobile app that can provide online and in-person verification for public and private sector services. One of the potential private sector applications described in the report is bank loan applicants using the mobile app to verify their identity.
Not only does the report propose that the USPS have a more prominent role in biometric data collection and digital ID services but it also admits that the USPS has already partnered with the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on biometric data collection pilots.
[...] The publication of this report follows the USPS already facing major backlash for its "Internet Covert Operations" program last year. This program surveilled social media for "inflammatory" content, including anti-lockdown posts.
The report in question can be found here.