Damn, that's sweet: Controlled environment agriculture company Oishii has opened the world's largest vertical strawberry farm at the old Anheuser-Busch factory in Jersey City, growing strawberries five rows deep in the retrofitted 74,000-square-foot facility.

The expanded growing capacity will allow the company to decrease the sticker shock on its berries, which until May 18 sold for $50 per 11-pack of medium berries at high-end grocery stores like Van Hook Cheese & Grocery in Jersey City and Montclair. As of May 19, the 11-pack price has dropped to $20, with six-berry trays at $11 and three-berry trays at $6 also available.

Making the berries more affordable was "the whole purpose" of expanding operations and focusing on efficiencies, Oishii co-founder and CEO Hiroki Koga said.

[...] "Now, it's just a matter of how quickly can we deploy these farms across the world," said Koga.

[...] The new facility won't fulfill demand for Oishii's products, and Koga said both New York metro-area farms and farms in other cities are coming down the pike. New produce is on its way, too, specifically tomatoes and melons.