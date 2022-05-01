from the unrest-in-the-forest dept.
This year is the worst start to the wildfire season in the past decade. More than 3,737 square miles (9,679 square kilometers) have burned across the U.S., almost triple the 10-year average.
With no shortage of burn scars around the West, researchers and private groups such as The Nature Conservancy have been tapping New Mexico State University's center for seedlings to learn how best to restore forests after the flames are extinguished.
The center has provided sprouts for projects in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Texas and California, but experts said its capacity for turning out as many as 300,000 seedlings annually isn't enough now and certainly won't be in the future as climate change and drought persist.
...
If the West wants to keep its forests, policymakers need to think about it in economic terms that would have significant benefits for water supplies, recreation and the rural and tribal communities that hold these mountain landscapes sacred, said Collin Haffey, forest and watershed health coordinator with the New Mexico Forestry Division.
Are direct human interventions like re-planting after forest fires enough to hold back climate change?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 27, @09:00PM
I don't know if anyone knows what "enough" looks like, but almost anything and everything useful will help.
Less cutting trees and greens will help hugely. Some plants are damaging / invasive and need to be cut early and often. I hate seeing trees chopped, mangled, and cut down entirely to make way for overhead electrical lines. Invest in buried lines. It can be done, it has been done, and it should be the only way forward.
Solar panels, wind generators, insulation, effective recycling, somehow cutting way down on plastics (unless they are truly recyclable, meaning, in an economically viable way).